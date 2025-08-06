Home > News > After Netflix, Now Disney Announces It Won’t Share Paid Subscribers Count for Its Services

After Netflix, Now Disney Announces It Won’t Share Paid Subscribers Count for Its Services

Anshuman Jain
shot of the Disney+ loading screen on a TV with a person holding a remote in front
Image Credit: Ivan Marc/ Shutterstock
Following in the footsteps of Netflix, Disney has also decided to stop sharing the paid subscriber numbers for its Disney+ and Hulu services in its quarterly earnings report.

This decision was mentioned in Disney’s quarterly earnings report, where CEO Bob Iger and CFO Hugh Johnson discussed that paid subscriber numbers have become “less meaningful” and that not reporting them in their financial reports “will better align with changes in the media landscape.” Rather, Disney wants to report the overall profitability of its streaming service.

Disney Plus Password Sharing Rules Explained
Image Credits: Disney+ Official Website

This change will first affect ESPN+, as the media conglomerate will stop sharing membership figures and average revenue per user starting Q4 2025 and three months later for Disney+ and Hulu. Disney’s decision comes after a quarter where it reported 2.6 million new subscribers for Disney Plus and Hulu, with a total subscriber pool of 183 million.

Netflix was the first streaming service to stop reporting its subscriber numbers last year. And with Disney next in line, we could start seeing a ripple effect in the industry where other streaming giants stop sharing their subscriber numbers in earnings reports.

