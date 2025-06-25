Home > News > Paramount Plus with Showtime is Now Just Paramount Plus Premium

  • Paramount has renamed its most expensive tier, Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, to Paramount Plus Premium.
  • The change comes as the company tries to diversify offerings across plan tiers, including SHOWTIME content on the Essential plan.
  • The plan's pricing and features remain the same, costing $12.99/month or $119.99/year.

Following the awkward rebranding of Max to HBO Max, Paramount is also introducing a change of titles for its most expensive Paramount+ with SHOWTIME tier, and replacing it with a more streamlined name, Paramount Plus Premium.

The studio just announced the rebranded premium tier in their latest blog post, clarifying the reason for the change. They mentioned, “Since we recently introduced a sampling of SHOWTIME programming to the Essential plan, the Premium plan name reflects the broad and diverse offerings across both plan tiers. SHOWTIME programming remains an important part of Paramount+, and is still prominently represented on the service!”

Despite adopting Paramount Plus Premium, you will continue to see older titles on cable, satellite, and live TV streaming services (like Hulu with Live TV). Other than the name, the rest of the plan will remain the same. It will still cost $12.99 per month or $119.99 per year, and SHOWTIME’s catalog of films and series with minimal ads.

While I am completely onboard with Paramount Plus Premium, the change in name feels like a response to Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest rebranding of HBO Max. Moreover, as weird as it was to say “Paramount Plus with SHOWTIME,” the plan felt like it was offering an extra benefit, making it more appealing to consumers. Dropping SHOWTIME, a well-known premium TV network, is a big decision, but hopefully it will turn out in Paramount’s favor.

