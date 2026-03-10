Miley Cyrus Returns to Her Roots in ‘Hannah Montana’ 20th Anniversary Special Trailer

Nearly two decades after Hannah Montana took over Disney Channel, Miley Cyrus is stepping back into the spotlight that turned her into a global star. A newly released trailer for Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special has struck fan nostalgia hard, displaying an emotional celebration of the beloved series that defined a generation of kids. The special marks a major milestone for the franchise, which took over the world in 2006 and turned Cyrus into one of the biggest young stars of that era. So, without further ado, let’s take a look at what we got to see in the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary trailer as we wait for its release with serious anticipation.

The Trailer Teases Miley Cyrus Performing as Hannah Once Again

The newly released trailer reveals that Hannah Montana’s 20th Anniversary special is set to release on March 24, 2026. In the clip, fans get their first glimpse of Miley Cyrus reconnecting with her famous alter ego, AKA Hannah. In one shot seen in the trailer, it appears that the singer is performing as Hannah, which is something that she has not done for almost 15 years.

This also points to the fact that this special is leaning heavily on nostalgia because, other than this clip, the trailer shows us that the special will revisit the stage where the original series was shot. Other than that, we also see the iconic theme song”The Best of Both Worlds” playing in the background.

According to a report brought to us by Teen Vogue, Disney described the special as a celebration of the show’s legacy, as it brings the audience back to familiar sets and revisits key moments from the show. The special will also feature never-before-seen, archival footage and reflections as to how the character of Hannah impacted Miley Cyrus’ life and career.

As of now, the only confirmed cast member from the show set to appear in the special is Miley Cyrus, which leaves fans open to speculation as to who else can show up in this nostalgic celebration. For fans who grew up watching Miley Stewart balance her school life and pop stardom, the anniversary is a full-circle moment. So, let’s wait and see what Disney has in store for us as we bring you all the updates we come across.