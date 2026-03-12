Disney+ Has a New Way to Browse Movies and Shows — And It Looks a Lot Like TikTok

Disney is rediscovering how viewers discover content on Disney+ by rolling out a brand new short-form video feed called “Verts.” The feature, which resembles the scrolling experience of TikTok, is now beginning to appear for users on the Disney+ mobile app in the United States. The new feature marks a major shift for the streaming giant, which has traditionally focused on long-form films and TV shows. With Verts, Disney aims to capture the new age of mobile-first audience and encourage daily engagement.

What Is Verts – the New Feature Inside the Disney+ App

Image Credit: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock

The Verts feature introduces a vertically scrolling video feed inside the Disney+ mobile app. Users can swipe through short clips pulled from Disney’s vast library of movies and TV shows. These clips may include memorable scenes, highlights from episodes, or quick previews designed to bring in interest in longer content. While scrolling through Verts, users can directly add shows or movies to their watchlist on Disney+ or jump directly into the full movie or episode.

Disney detailed more about this new feature in their blog post, saying that Verts will make it more convenient for users to choose what to watch next, introducing a fast and fun way to explore Disney’s massive catalogue. They wrote-

“With the latest streaming hits and an incredible catalog spanning more than 100 years of storytelling, we’re making it easier for fans to discover what to watch next. Verts offers a fun, fast way to explore that catalog right from the moment users open the app. It brings the magic of Disney’s storytelling into a format that feels modern, engaging, and tailor-made for how fans already enjoy discovering video on mobile devices.”

To power the update, Disney+ is relying on an algorithm-driven recommendation engine that personalizes the clips users see based on their interests and viewing habits.

Disney Is Targeting TikTok-Style Engagement with Short Videos

The introduction of Verts reflects a broader shift in the streaming industry as companies compete not only with one another but also with social media platforms for the attention of viewers. Short-form video feeds have proven to be extremely effective at keeping users engaged through endless scrolling and algorithm-based recommendations.

Platforms like TikTok or Instagram Reels are the pioneers in this approach, and the success they have achieved is evident with streaming giants like Disney+ following in their footsteps.

Early testing of the feature across Disney properties reportedly showed higher engagement from users. According to the streaming company, Verts could eventually include creator content tied to popular fandoms and other interactive experiences.

Streaming Platforms Realise the Potential and Are Racing Towards TikTok Style Engagement

Image Credit: DANIEL CONSTANTE / Shutterstock

Disney’s move to introduce Verts also highlights a much bigger shift in industry trends, where streaming platforms are beginning to resemble social media platforms and how they push content. For example, Netflix has already begun beta testing an experimental vertical video feed, which lets users scroll through clips from its original movies and shows. The goal is simple: Make the content easily discoverable, personalised, and, since it is on phones, highly addictive.

In the context of Disney, the introduction of Verts could be a game-changer, considering their catalogue consisting of everything from Marvel and Pixar to Star Wars and classic Disney animations.

This new feature could write a new chapter in the ongoing streaming wars, potentially turning streaming platforms like Disney+ into daily entertainment and doom-scrolling platforms rather than occasional viewing applications. So, what do you think about this move? Let us know your thoughts in the comments while we bring you any further updates.