Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2 Release Date and Time (Countdown)

Percy Jackson is gearing up for a brand new adventure with season 2 releasing this week. This time around, Percy Jackson and the Olympians are headed to the Sea of Monsters on a quest that will define the future of Camp Half Blood. So, if you’re someone who has been eagerly waiting for the latest season, learn the exact release date and time of Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2, so you can protect yourself from the inevitable spoilers.

Image Credit: Disney UK

Percy Jackson and the Olympians Season 2 will be released on Disney+ and Hulu on Wednesday, December 10, 2025. The episodes of Percy Jackson Season 2 will release at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET in the United States. If you belong to a different time zone, you can find the time for your respective region below.

Release Time in the UK: 8:00 AM BST on December 10

8:00 AM BST on December 10 Release Time Australia: 6:00 PM AEST on December 10

6:00 PM AEST on December 10 Release Time in India: 1:30 PM IST on December 10

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2 Countdown

If you don’t wish to miss out on Percy Jackson Season 2 and want to avoid spoilers, keep track of the release time with this countdown on Beebom:

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Season 2 Countdown Time 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds The first two episodes should now be live! Watch it now!

The new season of Percy Jackson Season 2 will have a total of eight episodes. It will premiere with two episodes tomorrow, followed by a weekly release pattern with new episodes coming out every Wednesday.

With that, now you have everything you need to make sure you catch the brand new season as soon as it goes live on Disney+. This time around, it seems that everything has been cranked up to a new level with Percy Jackson. So, let’s wait for December 10, 2025, and see what Disney has in store for us this time around.