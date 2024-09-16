Disney+ Confirms First Ever 24/7 Channel With Marvel, Star Wars & Disney Action Projects

Disney Plus has made a massive announcement confirming the launch of their own 24/7 streaming channel focusing entirely on Marvel and Star Wars projects. Previously it was confirmed that Disney Plus, after making its name in the OTT spectrum, is now going to try its hands on around-the-clock streaming services which seem to be coming together now. Disney+ confirms they're launching a new channel later this year that plays Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney action projects 24/7 📺



It's called 'Hits and Heroes'



(via @business) pic.twitter.com/JD8RFPq1q0— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) September 16, 2024

In their announcement on Bloomberg, Disney Plus confirmed that it will release four new “Always On” live-streaming services. The channels will be Throwback, Real Life, Hallowstream, and Hits and Heroes. The fourth one is the one channeling the most attention towards itself. Hits and Heroes will be the hub of all Marvel projects and the legendary Star Wars saga. Along with these two super popular Disney franchises, this channel will also feature several action movies made by Disney.

However, the availability of this channel is subject to the kind of subscription you have to Disney Plus. To watch these channels, you are going to need the Premium Non-Advertisement plan, and the content running on the channel will be refreshed every month. As of now, it has not been announced officially what will be the pattern with which the movies and shows will be streamed on this channel.

However, I have a hunch that this channel will stream content in chronological order for us to watch these Marvel and Star Wars movies in order. With that being said, let’s wait till these channels go live, and till then, stay tuned!