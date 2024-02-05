Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training Movie Release Date in India Revealed

In contrast to other anime studios, Kimetsu No Yaiba’s studio Ufotable has created the tradition of releasing the finale of the previous season along with the first episode of the new season in theaters as a movie. This tradition is still going strong, as a brand new movie, Demon Slayer: To The Hashira Training, was announced last year. However, at the time, there was no info regarding a Western and Indian release. But that has changed today.

Fortunately, Crunchyroll and Aniplex have announced the release date of the Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training movie in India. Continue reading to find out when you can watch the latest Demon Slayer movie on the big screen in your city.

Image Courtesy: Crunchyroll

Indian anime fans are lucky to get a theatrical release of the all-new Demon Slayer: To the Hashira Training Movie. Last year, around the same time, we got to witness the premiere of Demon Slayer: To the Swordsmith Village Movie.

This year, the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: To the Hashira Training movie is set to premiere on February 23, 2024, a little earlier than last year. Furthermore, a special advance fan screening will also be held for a select group of anime aficionados on February 21, 2024, in Mumbai.

The mighty Hashiras in Demon Slayer (RIP Rengoku-san) will make a return in this special movie. Like its predecessor, the latest Demon Slayer movie is an hour-long special that includes a recap of the events of the captivating conclusion of the Swordsmith Village Arc with a first glimpse at the much-awaited Hashira Training Arc.

In two weeks, the Demon Slayer Hashira Training arc movie will be released to the Indian anime community, however, the exact cities in which it will be distributed have not yet been announced. Additionally, the movie will be distributed to theaters in both IMAX and premium large formats (PLFs). So, you can already start to decide which experience you will prefer when it gets released.

So, are you ready to see Tanjiro, Nezuko, and your favorite Hashiras on the big screen? Share your excitement with our readers in the comments below.