Deadlock Patch Notes (October 24): New Heroes, Buffs, Nerfs & Other Changes

It has been over two weeks since Deadlock released a major update where we saw the debut of Ranked mode. Deadlock’s new patch notes today bring a new game mode to try out six new developing heroes. Alongside the new game mode, we also see some lane and VFX changes as well as a long-awaited Shiv nerf. Check the full Deadlock patch notes for October 24 below with all the important changes.

Deadlock October 24 Patch Notes

New Hero Labs For Testing Unreleased Heroes

Hero Labs, a new experimental matchmaking mode, has been introduced in the Deadlock patch notes for October 24. In this mode, six new unreleased heroes: Holliday, Calico, Wrecker, Fathom, Viper, and Magician (temporary names) are added. This mode aims to gather valuable player feedback on hero design during their early development stages.

Many heroes in Hero Labs will have placeholder models, names, effects, and abilities, reflecting their incomplete state. However, some heroes with more advanced development may showcase more refined artwork. To facilitate feedback, a dedicated Hero Labs section will be available on the forum.

Please note that the roster of heroes in this mode will be subject to frequent changes, with heroes being added, removed, and reintroduced as development progresses. Patch notes detailing these changes will be posted on the Hero Labs subforum.

Due to limited testing hours, the developers encourage players with at least 50 games played to join Hero Labs to ensure faster queue times. If a new hero is not assigned to you in a match, you will be prioritized for subsequent matches to receive a new hero from your roster selection.

General Changes

You can now show your appreciation for other players by commending them. This can be done during or after a match. Your commendations will be visible on your profile.

We’ve introduced a new visual style for characters that makes them easier to spot on the map. This will improve gameplay in all areas.

Improved Game Features and Bug Fixes

Gameplay Enhancements: Customization: Introduced the ability to rearrange build categories for easier navigation. Implemented quick selection for favorite builds, allowing for rapid switching between them.

Progression: Added a Rank History tab to profiles, providing a detailed overview of rank progression. Incorporated rank badges into match history on the Watch page.

Visual and Audio: Updated environment lighting and sky for a more immersive experience. Added sequential kill streak music cues to enhance the excitement of consecutive kills. Improved visual effects for various abilities, such as Lady Geist’s Malice and Infernus’s Concussive Combustion, to reduce visual noise and enhance clarity. Adjusted sound effects for abilities like Healing Rite and Mystic Shot to provide more accurate audio feedback.

Bug Fixes: Gameplay: Resolved issues with disconnected players, allowing for proper reporting and muting. Fixed the problem of Urns sometimes remaining in the world after being picked up. Addressed jittering caused by Lash’s gun firing while running and aiming. Corrected errors in several languages that caused team net worth numbers to become unreadable.

Abilities and Mechanics: Adjusted Yamato’s Flying Strike and Shiv’s Killing Blow to stop tracking teleporting targets. Updated McGinnis’s melee animation for smoother gameplay. Fixed issues with the pregame countdown overlapping the shop UI and the intro movie closing the ranked summary popup. Improved Pocket’s climb animation for better visual clarity. Resolved visual bugs with Rescue Beam effects.

User Interface: Introduced a “Mouse Sensitivity: Vertical Scaling” setting for finer control. Added a “Reset Camera” bind for convenient camera adjustments. Fixed issues with Steam Input actions, including the Melee Action not resetting the camera vertically and aiming not being affected by Mouse Sensitivity options. Resolved a bug where the last controller plugged in blocked actions from other controllers.

Additional Features and Improvements:

Accessibility: Added keybinds for “Fly Up” and “Fly Down” to support flying abilities like Ivy’s Air Drop and Vindicta’s Flight.

Added keybinds for “Fly Up” and “Fly Down” to support flying abilities like Ivy’s Air Drop and Vindicta’s Flight. Balancing: Adjusted Vitality stat screen to include Melee Resistance, lowered Haze’s voice pitch, and revised Lady Geist’s Life Drain and Silenced debuff effects for better balance.

Adjusted Vitality stat screen to include Melee Resistance, lowered Haze’s voice pitch, and revised Lady Geist’s Life Drain and Silenced debuff effects for better balance. Bot Behavior: Enhanced bot AI to improve their defensive and offensive strategies.

Enhanced bot AI to improve their defensive and offensive strategies. Sound Design: Implemented various audio improvements, such as adding teleporter channel and appear sounds, and reducing visual noise from Wraith’s tracers.

Implemented various audio improvements, such as adding teleporter channel and appear sounds, and reducing visual noise from Wraith’s tracers. Quality of Life: Added a looping telegraph for Seven’s Static Charge ability and fixed instances where mix ducking occurred too early in sound events.

Added a looping telegraph for Seven’s Static Charge ability and fixed instances where mix ducking occurred too early in sound events. These changes aim to enhance the overall gameplay experience, address existing issues, and provide players with more options for customization and control.

Misc Gameplay

AP is no longer granted for Walkers.

Shrine/Patron no longer have Soul/AP bounties.

Shrine Flex Slot moved to “All Shrines”.

The missing AP from above is redistributed along the souls reward line at similar soul levels that the objectives previously died on average.

Trooper Soul Orbs now have a 90ms buffer to allow the server to do better calculations on who shot the orb first, to minimize latency advantages for denying.

Trooper souls changed from 50/50% in the kill/orb to 60/40%.

Breakables spawn time increased from 2 minutes to 3 minutes.

Breakables Souls reduced from 35 + 3/min to 30 + 2.5/min.

Massive Urn Changes

Urn comeback properties now require an 8% net worth lead to activate.

Urn pickup locations remain unchanged.

Urn drop-off locations are now variable, depending on which team is leading:

If there’s no lead over 8% net worth, the drop-off location is the same as before.

If there is a lead over 8% net worth, the drop-off location will be closer to the losing team’s side.

The minimap will continue to show the drop-off location and provide a visual indicator in the world to help you locate it.

The Spirit Urn will now drain your health by 1% of your maximum HP per second if it’s not delivered within 90 seconds of picking it up. This timer is shared by your team, and your health regeneration is disabled during this time. If you drop the Urn after 90 seconds, it will immediately start moving back to its spawn point and cannot be picked up again by your team for 12 seconds. The Urn will move back to its spawn point at a faster speed after the October 24 Deadlock patch notes.

More Objective Changes

Guardian Changes: Attack Range: Now requires being above the ramp on high ground. Resistances: Reduced overall resistances against troopers and players.

Walker Changes: Resistances: Increased overall resistances against troopers and players.

Trooper Changes: Spirit Resist: Gained +40% gradually over 25 minutes. Backdoor Protection: Improved detection and removal mechanics.

General Changes: Mid Boss Respawn: Faster respawn times after subsequent kills. Respawn Timer: Decreased at earlier game stages. Guardian and Shrine Regen: Removed out-of-combat regeneration. Parry: Increased active window and reduced cooldown. Medic Trooper: Increased heal charges, but longer cooldown and reduced single-target healing. Sinner’s Sacrifice: Souls now shared among recent attackers.



Lane Changes

Stairs redesigned from central canal to outer lanes (near Urn spawn).

A Skybridge was added to the interior of Subway Entrance buildings into Port Authority and Speakeasy buildings.

The connection hallways behind the Chapel and Firehouse now have the option to continue inside the Walker arenas.

A Bounce Pad has been added from these connection hallways to the front of the overpass.

The neutral camps beside the Amber Purple and Sapphire Yellow Walker arenas have been moved from the ground floor to the upper floor.

Improved accessibility to the “Sinner’s Sacrifice” neutrals by redesigning the traversal from the ground floor to the upper floor of the Garage and Night Club.

Replaced fire escape stairs with exterior ropes for easier access to the Garage and Night Club.

Added more zipline nodes to outer lanes

Deadlock Patch Notes: Item Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the item changes including buffs and nerfs from the Deadlock patch notes for October 24:

Weapon Items

Item Changes Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 7% to 6%

Nerf: Cooldown increased from 5.5s to 6s Buff: Fire Rate increased from 9% to 10% Nerf: Resist vs NPCs reduced from 30% to 25% Nerf: Bullet Velocity reduced from 25% to 20%

Buff: Bullet Shield Health increased from 50 to 65

Buff: Weapon damage increased from 12% to 13% Nerf: Weapon Damage reduced from 15% to 12%

Nerf: Health reduced from 100 to 75 Nerf: No longer grants +25% Ammo

Buff: Now has -20% Reload Time Nerf: No longer grants -20% Reload Time

Buff: Now grants +18% Ammo Buff: Proc cannot miss due to evasion

Nerf: Cooldown increased from 5.25 to 5.75 Buff: Now grants +20% Slow Resistance Nerf: No longer grants +20% Ammo

Buff: Now has -20% Reload Time Buff: Proc cooldown can now be reduced by cooldown reduction Buff: Now grants +12% Spirit Resist

Nerf: No longer grants +18% Bullet Resist

Buff: Now grants +25% Melee Damage Resistance Buff: Proc now pierces evasion Buff: Health increased from 150 to 175

Vitality Items

Item Changes Nerf: No longer grants +25 Health Buff: Bonus Health increased from +25 to +35 Buff: Now upgrades into Fortitude Nerf: Slow Resist reduced from 35% to 30% Buff: Ammo increased from 15% to 20% Nerf: Cooldown increased from 26s to 45s

Nerf: Getting shot while in the air disables the drop-down ability Nerf: Pull speed reduced by 20%

Nerf: Sprint reduced from +2 to +1 Buff: Now upgrades from Extra Health

Buff: Health increased from 325 to 365

Buff: Restore delay reduced from 11s to 10s

Buff: Weapon Damage increased from 25% to 27% Buff: Bullet Shield increased from 200 to 250

Buff: Spirit Shield increased from 200 to 250 Buff: Spirit Power increased from 8 to 12 Nerf: No longer grants +15% Cooldown Reduction

Nerf: Cooldown increased from 212s to 240s Buff: Max HP Steal Per Bullet increased from 50 to 55 Buff: Now has 12% Cooldown Reduction

Nerf: No longer grants Spirit Power Nerf: No longer grants 15% Bullet Resist

Buff: Now grants +15% Spirit Resist Nerf: No longer grants +15% Spirit Resist

Buff: Now grants +15% Bullet Resist

Nerf: No longer grants 1 Move Speed Nerf: Slow reduced from 35% to 30%

Nerf: Slow radius reduced from 14m to 12m

Spirit Items

Item Changes Nerf: Ability Range reduced from 18% to 15%

Buff: Bullet Resist increased from 6% to 7% Buff: Duration increased from 30s to 35s Nerf: Slow reduced from 25% to 20% Buff: Now grants +75 Spirit Shield Buff: Projectile speed increased by 30% Buff: now does double damage to NPC units Nerf: Ability Duration reduced from 16% to 14%

Buff: Now grants +8% Weapon Damage Nerf: No longer grants +5% Bullet Resist

Buff: Now grants +15% Melee damage resistance Buff: Once passive procs, you no longer get slowed when shooting

(similar to Fleetfoot)

Nerf: Movespeed reduced from +3 to +2 Buff: Non-Imbued Ability Range increased from 25% to 26%

Buff: Bullet Resist increased from 12% to 13% Nerf: Slow reduced from 30% to 25%

Buff: Health bonus increased from 100 to 140 Buff: Max HP Damage increased from 7% to 9%

Nerf: Threshold damage increased from 125 to 200 Buff: Spirit Shield increased from 100 to 150 Buff: Non-Imbued duration increased from 26% to 27%

Buff: Imbued duration increased from 32% to 33% Nerf: Active no longer grants 14 spirit power or reloads

Buff: Active now grants +3 Movespeed for 5 seconds after returning

Buff: Active now grants +40% Spirit Resist for 5 seconds after returning

Buff: Now grants +6 Spirit Power Buff: Spirit Power increased from 28 to 30 Buff: Spirit Power increased from 60 to 65

Buff: Weapon Power increased from 25% to 30% Nerf: Spirit Amp Per Stack reduced from 5% to 4% Nerf: Slow now only affects the primary target

Nerf: Spirit Lifesteal, Spirit Resist, and Ability Range reduced from 15% to 14%

Deadlock Patch Notes: Hero Buffs and Nerfs

Here are all the hero changes from the latest Deadlock patch notes for October 24. This includes all the buffs and nerfs: Hero Changes Abrams Nerf: Melee attack rate reduced by 15% (time between attacks)

Nerf: Gun falloff damage starts at 20m instead of 22m

Fix: Fixed some cases where Shoulder Charge would do a 180/360 on spell cast

Fix: Fixed Shoulder Charge sliding against wall surfaces incorrectly

Fix: Fixed Seismic Impact sometimes getting stuck on objects Bebop Buff: Bullet damage growth increased from 0.29 to 0.33

Nerf: No longer gains 1% Bullet Resist per boon

Buff: Now gains 1% Spirit Resist per boon

Nerf: Sticky Bomb now loses 20% of your stacks on death (rounds up)

Buff: Hook now returns troopers 75% faster than normal Grey Talon Buff: Base regen increased from 2 to 2.5

Buff: Gun spirit scaling increased from 0.1 to 0.13

Buff: Movespeed now scales with Spirit Power again

Buff: Rain of Arrows strafe speed with stamina increased by 30% Infernus Nerf: Afterburn T1 reduced from 30% to 25% Ivy Buff: Base bullet damage increased from 4.5 to 5

Nerf: Bullet damage growth reduced from 0.39 to 0.36

Nerf: Air Drop slow reduced from 35% to 30% Kelvin Nerf: Arctic Beam slow reduced from 50% to 40%

Nerf: Frost Grenade T2 heal reduced from 145 to 125

Fix: Fixed Frozen Shelter not freezing weakened patron Lady Geist Nerf: Malice slow reduced from 20% to 15%

Nerf: Malice debuff duration reduced from 13s to 9s

Nerf: Malice Damage Amp reduced from 15% to 8%

Buff: Malice T2 now also increases damage amp by 7%

Fix: Malice no longer causes you to un-zoom on cast McGinnis Buff: Gun spin decay rate improved from 0.65 to 0.25

Buff: Mini Turrets cooldown reduced from 24s to 18s

Buff: Mini Turrets spirit resist increased from 60% to 80%

Nerf: Spectral Wall slow reduced from 25% to 20%

Nerf: Spectral Wall T1 damage amp reduced from 25% to 15%

Buff: Heavy Barrage minimum range increased from 6m to 7m

Nerf: Heavy Barrage cooldown increased from 106s to 140s

Buff: Heavy Barrage T2 cooldown improved from -47s to -50s

Nerf: Heavy Barrage T1 slow reduced from 35% to 30% Mirage Buff: Fire Scarabs T3 max health steal increased from +70 to +80

Buff: Djinn’s Mark T3 cooldown between multipliers improved from -0.5s to -0.75s

Buff: Traveler Fire Rate increased from 20% to 30%

Buff: Traveler T2 cooldown reduction improved from -30s to -40s

Buff: Traveler T3 now grants Unstoppable for 3s on arrival Mo & Krill Buff: Now has 20% Headshot Crit reduction

Buff: Burrow bullet and spirit resist now persist while spinning out of the burrow Paradox Buff: Pulse Grenade pulses are now expressed as a duration rather than a fixed pulse count (works with Duration Extender)

Buff: Pulse Grenade T1 changed from +1 Pulse to +0.8s Duration

Buff: Pulse Grenade T2 improved from -7.5s to -8s

Buff: Kinetic Carbine T2 improved from -9.5s Cooldown to -10s

Buff: Kinetic Carbine shots cannot miss due to evasion

Buff: Kinetic Carbine can now pierce breakables

Buff: Kinetic Carbine now does 15% more damage on a headshot

Buff: Kinetic Carbine sound level reduced a little bit Seven Nerf: Lightning Ball cooldown increased from 23s to 26s

Nerf: Lightning Ball radius reduced from 4m to 3.5m

Nerf: Lightning Ball T2 slow reduced from 40% to 35%

Nerf: Movespeed reduced from 7.3 to 7.1

Buff: Storm Cloud expand time reduced from 3s to 2s

Buff: Storm Cloud range increased from 25m to 30m Shiv Nerf: Base speed reduced from 7.3 to 7.0

Nerf: Serrated Knives collision radius reduced by 20%

Nerf: Bloodletting cooldown increased from 21s to 50s

Nerf: Bloodletting T2 cd increased from -4.75s to -25s (final cd changed from 16.25s to 25s)

Nerf: Bloodletting duration increased from 10s to 13s

Nerf: Bloodletting Incoming Damage Deferred reduced from 30% to 22%

Buff: Bloodletting T1 changed to +8% Incoming Damage Deferred (was +5s duration)

Nerf: Killing Blow range reduced from 20m to 13m

Nerf: Killing Blow Rage buildup per heavy melee reduced from 3.5 to 2.75

Nerf: Killing Blow Rage buffer duration reduced from 10s to 9s

Nerf: Killing Blow Rage buildup vs creeps reduced by 50% Vindicta Buff: Gun cycle time improved from 0.26s to 0.22s

Buff: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.55 to 0.65

Buff: Fire rate now scales with Spirit Power (0.14)

Buff: Assassinate no longer splits to allies

Buff: Flight duration increased from 8s to 12s

Buff: Flight T2 duration increased from +6s to +8s

Buff: Assassinate bullet radius increased from 3″ to 4″

Buff: Assassinate scope is now automatically canceled when Paradoxical Swap hits you

Buff: Assassinate scope zoom level can now be cycled with right click. Use Ability key to unselect. Viscous Nerf: Bullet damage reduced from 12 to 11

Nerf: Bullet damage growth per boon increased from 0.86 to 0.9 (total from 24.04 to 23.6)

Nerf: The Cube T2 moved to T3

Buff: The Cube T2 is now +35 HP regen

Nerf: Splatter T2 reduced from +60 Damage to +50

Nerf: Goo Ball Spirit Resist reduced from 70% to 60% Warden Nerf: Alchemical Flask slow duration reduced from 6s to 3s

Buff: Alchemical Flask weapon damage duration increased from 6s to 7s

Buff: Binding Word escape time reduced from 2.9s to 2.8s

Buff: Binding Word escape range increased from 18.5m to 19m

Buff: Last Stand T3 now also grants you unstoppable during the 2s channel Wraith Nerf: Card Trick base damage reduced from 80 to 70

Nerf: Card Trick cooldown increased from 0.5s to 0.65s

Nerf: Telekinesis cooldown increased from 95s to 100s

Buff: Telekinesis T1 cooldown improved from -28s to -30s Yamato Fix: Fixed being able to cast an ability while casting Flying Strike

Fix: Fixed Crimson Slash following in the direction of dash instead of cross hair

Buff: Shadow Transformation T1 changed to +20% Fire Rate

Buff: Shadow Transformation Cooldown reduced from 106s to 90s

That is everything from the latest Deadlock update. Which part of the Deadlock update for October 24 patch notes and changes are you most excited about? Tell us in the comments below.