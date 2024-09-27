Deadlock’s New Anti-Cheat Is Hilarious; Not for the Helpless Cheating Frogs Though

As multiplayer gamers, no matter what game we play, we struggle with a huge amount of cheaters. And sadly, even an early development game like Deadlock wasn’t spared from this. After suffering from cheating woes, there is some good and hilarious news. The new Deadlock patch notes are here and bring with them a hilarious anti-cheat system that gives them their own medicine.

More than Just a Permanent Ban

The new Deadlock anti-cheat system brings about a new anti-cheat system. Through this anti-cheat, once the system detects a cheater in the game it will notify the players and conduct a voting. The voting will let players choose between a permanent ban for the cheater or a permanent ban after a sweet little punishment.

Yes, this new anti-cheat system will not only ban the cheater permanently, it will turn the cheater into a frog and have them suffer the whole game. In an X post, user @poggu__ shared this feature where you see the POV of a cheater as a frog. Guys do you ever get this weird glitch in deadlock pic.twitter.com/KxFqBJBg39— Poggu (@poggu__) September 26, 2024

I’m not gonna lie, this new system is absolutely hilarious. Although it might seem hilarious, we can feel how annoying it might feel as the cheater to play a whole game like this. Given they will be banned anyway after this slow torture, it gives joy to the people who constantly face such cheaters in the game.

Through this funny change, Deadlock devs are adding something for the cheaters themselves; a taste of their own medicine. While it is impossible to treat the cheating out of these people, at least the innocent players will have a good time running after the frog.

Cheating and Valve are old friends. Especially when it comes to games like Counter-Strike. Another X user @TheSnipingSnake shared a post where they talked about the anti-cheat in Deadlock and CS2. Given Deadlock is just an early development game, this move is a welcome one by all players. Deadlock’s anti-cheat vs CS2’s pic.twitter.com/xJXhQJkeza— Snake 🐍 (@TheSnipingSnake) September 26, 2024

Another user jokingly posted that Valve should also take note and do something similar in CS2. In the X post, user @vaccoin says, “An old VAC developer for Counter-Strike had planned to turn Cheaters into Chickens 🐔”. While the post is a joke, it shows the community appreciates Deadlock developers for doing something against cheaters while their ancestor Counter-Strike still suffers. Good News, Valve has added the first Anti-Cheat Detection System on Deadlock. This one gives players the possibility to directly Ban the Cheater or to turn him into a Frog 🐸



An old VAC developer for Counter-Strike had planned to turn Cheaters into Chickens 🐔 pic.twitter.com/IlzKnDNyM5 — CS2 Vaccoin 🪙 (@vaccoin) September 27, 2024

While it is a funny thing, we must acknowledge the rampant cheating. Despite being so early, Deadlock already encounters heavy cheating problems. YouTuber Averagejonas shared a video where he spectates a cheater with an aim-bot and tracking.

The comment section of the video also suggests that the cheating issue is a recurring affair. While the community keeps reporting about them to the developers, the new anti-cheat system shows that they are listening.

With the cheaters now turning into frogs for their prince charming, Deadlock can be a lot safer for the fair players. What do you think about the new anti-cheat turning cheaters into frogs in Deadlock? Do you think all games should punish the cheaters and give them the taste of their own medicine? Share your thoughts in the comments below.