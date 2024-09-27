Deadlock’s New Hero ‘Mirage’ Is Here with a Scary Good Passive!

The latest Deadlock patch notes have dropped and one of the biggest changes is a new hero! Our next entry is a sand manipulator called Mirage. Given it is Counter Stike 2’s release anniversary, Valve aptly put a famous CS map in the form of a hero in Deadlock. But how is the new hero Mirage in Deadlock? Well, keep reading as we dive into the dunes of djins and scarabs.

Deadlock Mirage Abilities Overview

Mirage is a unique hero with the potential to pinch down enemies in fights before jumping onto them. He comes with a base DPS of 51 and 550 max health, which is ideal for a hero with a great arsenal of abilities. Here are all the Mirage abilities in Deadlock:

Tornado : Channel a tornado that propels you forward, knocking back and damaging enemies in its path. Upon exiting, gain enhanced bullet evasion. During a tornado, you cannot be targeted.

: Channel a tornado that propels you forward, knocking back and damaging enemies in its path. Upon exiting, gain enhanced bullet evasion. During a tornado, you cannot be targeted. Fire Scarabs : Launch individual fire scarabs to steal maximum health from enemies and weaken their bullet resistance. Each scarab can target a different enemy, but only one can drain health from a single target. Hitting heroes yields three times the health gain when used against non-heroes.

: Launch individual fire scarabs to steal maximum health from enemies and weaken their bullet resistance. Each scarab can target a different enemy, but only one can drain health from a single target. Hitting heroes yields three times the health gain when used against non-heroes. Djinn’s Mark : This is a passive ability that affects enemies from your normal bullets. Your attacks build up a multiplier on the target. When the multiplier reaches its maximum or expires, it triggers a powerful Spirit Power Damage attack and briefly reveals the target. The total damage is calculated by multiplying the base damage by the multiplier.

: This is a passive ability that affects enemies from your normal bullets. Your attacks build up a multiplier on the target. When the multiplier reaches its maximum or expires, it triggers a powerful Spirit Power Damage attack and briefly reveals the target. The total damage is calculated by multiplying the base damage by the multiplier. Traveler (Ultimate): Along with the damaging resort, Mirage can also sneak attack out of nowhere and catch enemies off-guard. Instantly jump to the location of a friendly or enemy hero by selecting them on the map. After teleporting, you’ll gain a movement speed and fire rate advantage until you reload.

Mirage is indeed a prince of sand as his hero description on the Deadlock hero page says:

Mirage can envelop himself in a violent tornado to catch up to enemies and lift them up. His scarabs help him sustain against multiple enemies, and he’s always ready to help an ally or punish an enemy anywhere.

How to Play Mirage in Deadlock

Well, as you can see from his ability set, Mirage relies heavily on constantly troubling the enemies. As Mirage, you must stay on top of your enemy and stack as much of Djinn’s Mark as you can. This will keep your enemies behind the guardians for most of the time. I would suggest you do not trigger the ability with a few stacks.

Remember that the passive automatically triggers before expiry. Ensure to either trigger it when you see a potential kill or let your enemies stay in fear. Ricochet applies your passive to everyone who gets hit by your bullets. This makes Ricochet one of the core items for Mirage in Deadlock.

Apart from buffing up your passive, you can combine your ultimate and Tornado to ambush enemies. The Tornado also knocks enemies up which can be useful against heroes who have channeling abilities. Furthermore, use your ultimate to support your teammate in fights. In a lot of situations, you can provide backup easily, thanks to your Traveler (ultimate).

As you can use the ultimate from anywhere on the map, do not hesitate to jump into a fight. If you are struggling with multiple enemies, you can always use Fire Scarabs on them and take advantage of the bullet resistance reduction.

Have you checked out Deadlock’s new hero Mirage yet? What are your thoughts on the price of sand’s appearance in the game? Tell us in the comments below.