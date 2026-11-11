Dark Souls 2 and 3 Online Servers Finally Back After 12-Day Shutdown

FromSoftware has finally restored online services for Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 on November 11, 2026. The online servers were taken offline nearly 12 days ago on October 30 due to an unspecified issue, which the developer later confirmed involved security vulnerabilities.

According to the official FromSoftware support X account, the developer has completed its investigation and response to the server issues. With that done, it has restored online services for both games. The company also apologized to players for the inconvenience and thanked them for their patience during the downtime.

Image Credit: FromSoftware

Initially, FromSoftware did not reveal the exact reason behind the sudden shutdown. However, on November 2, the developer confirmed that the servers were taken offline due to security vulnerabilities. At the time, it did not provide an estimated date for restoring online services.

The situation raised concerns among fans because of a similar incident in 2022, when a serious Remote Code Execution (RCE) vulnerability forced FromSoftware to shut down the Dark Souls PC servers for several months. However, this time the servers were restored in less than two weeks.

While FromSoftware has not disclosed the exact nature of the vulnerabilities, the relatively quick restoration is a welcome development for players. The incident also comes amid broader gaming security concerns, including the recent PlayStation jailbreak controversy.

Nevertheless, online services have now resumed. Players can now once again enjoy co-op multiplayer, PvP invasions, player messages, and other online features in Dark Souls 2 and Dark Souls 3 on supported platforms.

What do you think was the security vulnerability behind the Dark Souls 2 and 3 server shutdown? Let us know in the comments below.