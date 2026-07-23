Steam Just Made Gifting Games Easier Than Ever, Even Across Regions

Steam’s popular gifting feature has received one of the biggest updates in years, making it significantly easier for you to buy games for friends and family. Now, you can gift games via email and even purchase them directly through shared wishlists. This update also includes cross-region gifting improvements, helping you to make purchases without figuring out regional prices.

Earlier, the guest checkout in Steam was limited to digital gift cards and hardware purchases like the Steam Deck. But the latest Steam gifting update makes it a lot easier to send games to people you know.

You don’t need to have a Steam account to purchase and gift any game on Steam. It makes it far simpler for parents, relatives, or friends to gift you games, while some might even consider pranking you by purchasing the absurd $1000 game that shows a congratulations message.

Image Credit: Steam

A major change is the ability to send games directly to an email address instead of requiring the recipient’s Steam account information. They can simply use the link to sign in to their account and claim the game. But if the game is not claimed within 30 days, it gets refunded to the one who gifted it.

Valve is also expanding the Steam gifting feature across regions. Instead of asking the buyers to manually calculate the pricing or purchase digital gift cards, Steam now automatically adjusts the price based on your friend’s region. So, giving out some of the best Steam games in 2026 just got much easier than ever.

Image Credit: Steam

Players can now share a filtered wishlist link to their friends or family to browse their specific collections. People who can open these links can purchase the games directly from the wishlist even if they’re not friends on Steam.

Beyond the latest Steam gifting feature, Valve also introduced several wishlist enhancements. Users can now organize games into custom categories to search their wishlists efficiently, whether it’s on PC or a Steam Machine.

A ton of comments from the community suggest that it’s an overwhelmingly positive change with the cross-region gifting system. One such player praised the long-awaited feature by saying, “Oh thank you for cross region gifting steam!!! I wanted to buy Left 4 Dead 2 for a friend but she’s in Australia.”

While the update is largely welcomed by the community, several online discussions have raised questions on potential scams and abuse over the new gifting features. It is also suggested that many players might take advantage of the regional pricing loophole to gift themselves games at a lower price available elsewhere.

With holidays, birthdays, and seasonal sales around the corner, these changes can make gifting on the next Steam sale far more accessible for longtime gamers and for their friends as well.