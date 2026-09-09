Steam Leak Reveals Achievements for Dozens of Upcoming Games, Including Kingdom Hearts 4 and Fable

- In a massive Steam leak, achievements for over 50 upcoming games were listed online on Exophase.
- This includes titles such as Fable, Minecraft Dungeons 2, Control Resonant, Persona 6, and Kingdom Hearts 2.
- Exophase owner said leaks originated from the platform via Steam API files, and no data breach is suspected.
On September 8, 2026, a flurry of Steam achievements for numerous major upcoming games such as Fable and Minecraft Dungeons 2, among others, were leaked online. Furthermore, some of the titles in the list are yet to be officially announced to the public. The leak comes from a publicly listed website called Exophase, which specializes in trophy and achievement tracking for Steam users.
Steam Leak Reveals Achievements for 50 Major Upcoming Games
In a post on ResetEra, the owner of Exophase states that the achievements leak for upcoming games originated from Steam itself. The Steam achievements were accessible via the API and were scanned into the site automatically due to an algorithm. It was not intentional, and there was no data breach to speak of, by the looks of things.
Among the numerous titles, there are three that are currently unannounced: A Nickelodeon game, Telltale Games: The Walking Dead Collection, and a Tetris game. Of those that have already been announced, the leaks give us insight into what to expect in terms of gameplay. Here’s a list of major upcoming games that had their Steam achievements leaked:
- 4:LOOP
- Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve
- AKIBA LOST
- Attack on Titan 3
- Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival
- CLUTCH
- CONTROL Resonant
- CRYMELIGHT
- Deus Ex Remastered
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3
- Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered
- Fable
- Final Fantasy Resonance
- Gears of War: E-Day
- Grave Seasons
- Gundam Rogue Orbit
- Guns of Eschaton
- Horizon Hunters Gathering
- Judas
- Kena: Scars of Kosmora
- Kidbash: Super Legend
- Kingdom Hearts IV
- Magicians: The Devil’s Deal
- Metal Max 2: Reloaded
- METRO 2039
- Minecraft Dungeons II
- Persona 4 Revival
- Persona 6
- Planet Zoo 2
- Professor Layton and the New World of Steam
- PUBG: DED.NET
- Raiden Fighters Remix Collection
- Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy
- Silent Hill: Townfall
- SiN: Reloaded
- Star Wars: Galactic Racer
- STRANGER THAN HEAVEN
- Stuntman: Hollywood
- Thief: The Dark Project Remastered
- Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis
- Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter
- Trine 6: Together in Time
- Nickelodeon game (Unannounced)
- Telltale Games The Walking Dead Collection (Unannounced)
- Tetris game (Unannounced)
- UNDEFEATED: Genesis
- Witchbrook
Although the Steam achievements leak is massive, it’s doubtful that it can have much impact. Steam achievements are made public eventually. That said, there are a few potential spoilers for games such as Gears of War: E-Day, Silent Hill Townfall, and others, but nothing that gives away too much.
Furthermore, some Steam achievements for games like Persona 6 and Kingdom Hearts 4 already give away massive spoilers, including story and unannounced worlds coming to the latter title. While these are unofficial as of yet and have not been verified by original publishers, take this info with a pinch of salt until the games are released.