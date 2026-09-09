Steam Leak Reveals Achievements for Dozens of Upcoming Games, Including Kingdom Hearts 4 and Fable

On September 8, 2026, a flurry of Steam achievements for numerous major upcoming games such as Fable and Minecraft Dungeons 2, among others, were leaked online. Furthermore, some of the titles in the list are yet to be officially announced to the public. The leak comes from a publicly listed website called Exophase, which specializes in trophy and achievement tracking for Steam users.

Steam Leak Reveals Achievements for 50 Major Upcoming Games

In a post on ResetEra, the owner of Exophase states that the achievements leak for upcoming games originated from Steam itself. The Steam achievements were accessible via the API and were scanned into the site automatically due to an algorithm. It was not intentional, and there was no data breach to speak of, by the looks of things.

Image Credit: Deep Silver / KONAMI, Annapurna Interactive / Amazon Game Studios

Among the numerous titles, there are three that are currently unannounced: A Nickelodeon game, Telltale Games: The Walking Dead Collection, and a Tetris game. Of those that have already been announced, the leaks give us insight into what to expect in terms of gameplay. Here’s a list of major upcoming games that had their Steam achievements leaked:

4:LOOP

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

AKIBA LOST

Attack on Titan 3

Clive Barker’s Hellraiser: Revival

CLUTCH

CONTROL Resonant

CRYMELIGHT

Deus Ex Remastered

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

Dynasty Warriors 3 Complete Edition Remastered

Fable

Final Fantasy Resonance

Gears of War: E-Day

Grave Seasons

Gundam Rogue Orbit

Guns of Eschaton

Horizon Hunters Gathering

Judas

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Kidbash: Super Legend

Kingdom Hearts IV

Magicians: The Devil’s Deal

Metal Max 2: Reloaded

METRO 2039

Minecraft Dungeons II

Persona 4 Revival

Persona 6

Planet Zoo 2

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

PUBG: DED.NET

Raiden Fighters Remix Collection

Remothered: Red Nun’s Legacy

Silent Hill: Townfall

SiN: Reloaded

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

STRANGER THAN HEAVEN

Stuntman: Hollywood

Thief: The Dark Project Remastered

Tomb Raider: Legacy of Atlantis

Trails in the Sky 2nd Chapter

Trine 6: Together in Time

Nickelodeon game (Unannounced)

Telltale Games The Walking Dead Collection (Unannounced)

Tetris game (Unannounced)

UNDEFEATED: Genesis

Witchbrook

Although the Steam achievements leak is massive, it’s doubtful that it can have much impact. Steam achievements are made public eventually. That said, there are a few potential spoilers for games such as Gears of War: E-Day, Silent Hill Townfall, and others, but nothing that gives away too much.

Furthermore, some Steam achievements for games like Persona 6 and Kingdom Hearts 4 already give away massive spoilers, including story and unannounced worlds coming to the latter title. While these are unofficial as of yet and have not been verified by original publishers, take this info with a pinch of salt until the games are released.