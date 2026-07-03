Steam Machine Just Got a Red Line of Death and Xbox 360 Fans Are Having Deja Vu

The first Steam Machine Red Line of Death (RLOD) has supposedly been encountered. The “Red Line” is dangerous and synonymous with console issues that date back to the Xbox 360 era. The user says their device ran into this issue after only 20 minutes of gameplay. This is rather odd as consoles are usually hardy devices and last for years.

Steam Machine Suffers First Reported Red Line of Death GPU Failure After 20 Minutes

If you’re new to the console ecosystem, seeing a red line on your console, like the newly launched Steam Machine, is alarming. However, for those who’ve been around since the Xbox 360 era, this is nothing short of PTSD. Some may even say that it gives flashbacks to the Xbox’s Red Ring of Death (RROD). Other users have even joked that we got the Steam Machine Red Line of Death before GTA 6.

So naturally, when a user reported that their Steam Machine had a half-breathing red LED indicator light on the right side of the console just after 20 minutes of gameplay, the troubleshooting page of Valve’s latest product revealed a terrifying truth.

Image Credit: Valve

Based on Steam’s support page, with the red line being on the right side, it signals a Steam Machine GPU failure. With the GPU being built into the motherboard, it’s not something that users fix or troubleshoot. If you encounter the Steam Machine Red Line of Death, the console will have to be repaired or replaced entirely.

Many netizens suggest that Valve should take a look at things before more Steam Machines are reserved. This will ensure that when the end consumer gets their console, there will be fewer chances of running into problems.

Of course, there’s no need to panic since this is the first reported incident. But it does raise alarms nonetheless that the console could display such behavior with just 20 minutes of gameplay. If it’s not an isolated incident, a larger issue could be lying dormant. If this news makes you think twice about purchasing one, there are always Steam Machine alternatives available.

Tell us what you think about the recent Steam Machine Red Line of Death in the comments below. Do you feel it’s an isolated incident or something more?