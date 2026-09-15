Valve Opens Steam Frame Reservations, but You’ll Have to Enter a Randomized Queue

Valve has opened reservations for the long-awaited Steam Frame on September 14, 2026, and, like the Steam Machine, it will use a randomized reservation system to determine who gets to buy one. The new wireless VR headset comes in two modes: a base 256GB model starting at $1,059 and the 1TB version going for $1,299.

To reserve one, you’ll need to join the Steam Frame sign-up list before the cutoff date on Thursday, September 17, 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. Since Valve is using a randomized reservation system, there’s no first-come, first-served advantage. Signing up today gives you the same chance of securing a Steam Frame as signing up on Wednesday.

Additionally, Valve has also listed three eligibility criteria, so check if you qualify to reserve a Steam Frame:

You must have a Steam account in good standing.

You must have purchased on Steam before April 27th, 2026.

Limit one sign-up per household. Valve will use your payment method, shipping address, and other information to eliminate multiple entries.

Image Credit: Valve

You also need to choose between the 256GB model and the 1TB model at sign-up. Once you sign up, Valve will let you know whether you’ve secured a reservation spot or landed on the waitlist.

If eligible, you’ll receive a reservation confirmation email on September 18, and you’ll have 72 hours to purchase the Steam Frame. However, you cannot change your Steam Frame model once you have received the confirmation email.

The sign-up lists to reserve a Steam Frame are separated by each shipping region: North America, United Kingdom/European Union, and Australia. Unlike the three separate queues for Steam Controllers, the Steam Frame will fortunately use a single reservation queue.

When you purchase the Steam Frame VR headset, you’ll receive a free copy of Half-Life: Alyx, which you can redeem in the Settings. You can add Steam Frame accessories, including the PSU, Accessories Replacement Kit, and Ergonomic Accessories Kit, when purchasing the headset after receiving your confirmation email.

That said, are you reserving a Steam Frame VR headset? Tell us in the comments section below.