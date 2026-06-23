Steam Machine Finally Has a Price Tag and You Can Reserve One Right Now

The wait is finally over as Valve has officially revealed the Steam Machine price. However, the announcement instantly became one of the biggest talking points among gamers and online forums. Fans have been speculating about the Steam Machine price for months. There have been endless debates and rumors about how much they have to pay to bring Valve’s compact gaming PC to their living rooms. Now that Valve has lifted the curtain and announced a steep price tag, gamers are struggling to justify how it sits above the modern gaming consoles.

Valve’s Gaming PC, Steam Machine, Comes With a Premium Price

Valve has confirmed that the Steam Machine will launch in multiple configurations, with the base 512GB model starting at $1049. If you want to bundle the machine with a controller, pay an extra $79. On top of that, the 2TB models come at an even higher price. If you want to learn about the full Steam Machine pricing details, have a look at the table below:

Steam Machine Model Price 512GB $1049 USD / 1,509 CAD / 1,039 EUR / 879 GBP / 1,609 AUD / 4,389 PLN 512GB w/ Controller $1128 USD / 1,628 CAD / 1,108 EUR / 938 GBP / 1,728 AUD / 4,698 PLN 2TB $1349 USD / 1,919 CAD / 1,359 EUR / 1,149 GBP / 2,109 AUD / 5,739 PLN 2TB w/ Controller $1428 USD / 2,038 CAD / 1,428 EUR / 1,208 GBP / 2,228 AUD / 6,048 PLN

Image Credit: Steam/Valve

Now, if you wish to purchase the premium variants of the Steam Machine, learn that both the 2TB variants will get you two faceplates – red fabric and a solid walnut one.

Valve states that the pricing reflects the current state of PC hardware manufacturing, and component costs have increased dramatically in recent times. In addition to that, the supply shortages have limited the number of systems available at launch. This has forced Valve to adopt a reservation-based ordering system rather than a first-come-first-serve one.

Go to the Steam Machine page and sign up using your account to join the reservation queue before 10 AM PT on June 25, 2026. Based on the reservation, you will either receive an email to complete your purchase or get added to the wishlist. The first batch of Steam Machines will start rolling out on June 29, 2026, and then you can hope for your wishlist to convert into the reserved email.

Is the Steam Machine Worth the Price?

If you are looking for a premium living-room gaming PC and an alternative to the readily available consoles on which you get to play the respective exclusive, then you can surely go ahead with purchasing the Steam Machine priced at $1049.

The biggest question surrounding the Steam Machine price isn’t how much it costs, but rather if you’re willing to pay for that. And the answer depends on the kind of gamer you are. If you’re comparing the Steam Machine vs PS5, any sane person would choose the latter because the Steam Machine costs double the price of a standard PS5.

However, Valve isn’t marketing the device as a direct console competitor. Instead, the machine is seen as a compact gaming PC designed for a living room. Unlike a traditional console, you get access to the Steam Library, PC customization, mod support, and more flexible options.

The Steam Machine benchmark results show that the hardware can deliver a solid gaming experience. But the Steam Machine specs only tell a part of the story. PC enthusiasts know that a custom-built PC may still offer more value than a Steam Machine.

Furthermore, getting a Steam Controller just became harder, with the wishlists category expecting a delivery date next year. So, if you’re excited to own a Steam Machine, consider getting the bundle option and hope for the best that you get a Steam Controller sooner than expected.

So, do you think the Steam Machine price is justified? Let us know in the comments below.