MindsEye Explainer Trailer Showcases GTA-Cyberpunk Gameplay

MindsEye developer Build A Rocket Boy has dropped a new explainer trailer, giving players their first real look at gameplay just ahead of its release on June 10, 2025. Alongside the trailer, the studio also revealed the prices and shared a detailed content roadmap that stretches well past launch.

MindsEye Reveals Gameplay, Platforms, and $60 Price Tag

Led by former GTA producer Leslie Benzies, MindsEye is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. From the looks of it, this new open-world action game is aiming to shake things up. The studio confirmed the game will cost $59.99 on launch.

MindsEye takes place in the futuristic city of Redrock and centers around Jacob Diaz, a former soldier dealing with hazy memories and a shady neural implant. Players can expect a full single-player campaign, open-world exploration, and multiple side activities right out of the gate. At release, players will get:

A linear story campaign

Free roam in the open world

“Destruction Site Shootout” horde mode

Two combat missions: “Honor Amongst Thieves” and “Friendly Fire”

Six races, six checkpoint races, and three drone races

Well, there is also a Deluxe Edition that includes a Premium Pass and exclusive content like the “Exotic Pack.” With the Premium Pass, you also get extra missions and exclusive cosmetics. The $60 price is a breath of fresh air when most new AAA games are hitting $70 or more.

But what really makes MindsEye stand out is its Game Creation System—a PC-only toolset that lets players design their own missions and experiences using the same assets the developers use. This feature turns the game into more than just a one-and-done experience.

MindsEye Pre-Order and Post-Launch Roadmap

As mentioned earlier, you will get a Standard and a Deluxe Edition. If you pre-order the game right now, you will get an automatic upgrade to the Deluxe version. It is available across PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, Build A Rocket Boy isn’t stopping at launch. According to the studio, MindsEye will get monthly updates, packed with new missions, game modes, and content, both from the devs and the community.

Image Credit: Build A Rocket Boy

The summer update brings more missions and community tools, fall adds multiplayer, and winter expands free roam. The studio says this stream of content, powered by player creativity and developer support, will keep MindsEye evolving for years to come. On the first-look, the game gives me a PS4-era vibe for a GTA game set in the Cyberpunk 2077 world. While the GTA 6 release comes closer, MindsEye can be a perfect detour for many gamers.

What are your thoughts on the MindsEye gameplay after watching the explainer trailer? Will you get your hands on the game? Do tell us in the comments below.