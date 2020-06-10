Singapore based company Creative has launched its first truly wireless earbuds in India. The earphones, called ‘Creative Outlier Air’, are joining the fast growing wireless earbuds market in the country. With the Outlier Airs, Creative is hoping to take on the likes of Noise, boAt, etc in the mid-tier segment.

From what it seems, Creative is counting on better price-to-specs ratio with these earbuds. The Outlier Airs come with 5.6mm graphene drivers for better sound quality. Moreover, the earphones have a 30 hour battery life. There’s 10 hours of charge in the earbuds, and the case can push that up to 30 hours total. That’s a pretty great battery life for truly wireless earbuds. Along with that, the Outlier Airs feature support for the aptX codec. This means supported devices can push better quality audio over Bluetooth. Speaking of Bluetooth, the earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0. Lastly, if you are working out these days, you don’t need to worry. The Outlier Airs come with IPX5 sweat-resistant rating so you don’t have to worry about sweat ruining your earbuds.

Creative has also made the charging case out of aluminium. This means you get a better build quality, complete with a Type-C charging port, slide-out design, and indicator lights on the case.

The Creative Outlier Air earbuds are available on Amazon right away for a price of Rs. 6,999.