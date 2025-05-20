Clash of Clans Animated Series Announced by Netflix

Lately, Netflix has been busy making many popular video games come to life as animated series. Arcane, Devil May Cry, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, Castlevania, and many more became very successful video game adaptations on the platforms loved by gamers and TV show viewers. Gamers around the world have been waiting with bated breath to see what game Netflix will adapt next.

Out of the blue, Netflix has officially announced that an animated series called “Clash” based on Supercell’s Clash of Clans is currently in development at Netflix Animation. You can view the announcement here:

Clash of Clans is a strategy mobile game, still very popular among mobile gamers since the game’s release in 2013. If you aren’t aware, Clash of Clans already has its own animated spin-off shows called “Clash-A-Rama!” and “Clashventure” which you can watch on their official YouTube channel.

Now, Netflix’s clash will further expand on the fan-favorite universes of Supercell’s Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. ICON Creative Studio is confirmed to be the studio in charge of animating the new animated series.

In addition, Fletcher Moules, who previously directed the Clash of Clans animated YouTube shows, has been appointed as Clash’s showrunner. Ron Weiner, who has worked on projects such as Futurama, Silicon Valley, Arrested Development, etc, will serve as the writer of the upcoming animated series.

John Derderian, the Vice President and Head of Animation Series at Netflix, has shared his thoughts about the Clash animated series:

Working with the incredible team at Supercell, Fletcher Moules, and Ron Weiner, we’re bringing all the fun, chaos, and spirit of the world of Clash to life in a whole new way. We can’t wait for fans (old and new) to experience the mayhem.

Therefore, we can put our faith in Netflix to bring a fun-packed Clash of Clans and witness more of our favorite COC characters’ mayhem in the animated series coming soon. That said, what are your thoughts about the new Clash of Clans project by Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.