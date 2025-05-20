The Last of Us Saga Will Conclude in Season 4: Craig Mazin

HBO Max’s The Last of Us Season 2 premiered in April this year and is about to complete its nearly two-month run with the finale all set to air next week. In case you missed it, HBO Max has already greenlit the signal for a third season just a few days before season 2 aired. We always knew season 3 was inevitable, and now Craig Mazin, one of the showrunners, has talked about the future of the TLOU show. Will we get a season 4 of The Last of Us?

Image Credit: HBO (via Warner Bros. Discovery/ Liane Hentscher)

In an interview with Collider, TLOU showrunner Craig Mazin briefly opened up about the upcoming plans for The Last of Us series. While discussing the structure of the third season, Craig Mazin confirmed it wouldn’t be possible to wrap the The Last of Us saga in just three seasons, and he is hoping for TLOU season 4 to bring an end to the story.

But certainly, there’s no way to complete this narrative in a third season. Hopefully, we’ll earn our keep enough to come back and finish it in a fourth. That’s the most likely outcome.

Furthermore, when asked about how the season 2 finale would influence the structure of season 3, Mazin also replied that season 3 will be a longer one than the second season, “Yeah, and it would take forever. There are natural perforations in the narrative where you can go, “Okay, let’s tear it here.” I think there’s a decent chance that ‘Season 3 will be longer than Season 2,’ just because the manner of that narrative and the opportunities it affords us are a little different.”

HBO has not commented about the fourth season of The Last of Us show yet. However, it seems like TLOU season 4 is definitely on the cards based on Craig Mazin’s words in the recent interview. As someone who played the TLOU Part 2 game (review), I believe that ending the series naturally in the fourth season is the perfect choice.

With that said, what do you think about the showrunner’s plans for the TLOU franchise? If you have already played the game, let us know your thoughts in the comments below.