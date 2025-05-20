New Jurassic World: Rebirth Trailer Released Featuring a Mutant Dinosaur

If you’re someone who’s fascinated by Dinosaurs, I’m pretty sure that you’re quite updated with the Jurassic Park franchise and its most recent instalment, Jurassic World: Rebirth, set to release soon. The movie came out with a teaser some time back, but now, a brand new trailer for Jurassic World: Rebirth has been released, and I’m here to tell you all about it.

Jurassic World: Rebirth is set to release in theaters worldwide on July 4, 2025. This movie will be the 8th installment of the franchise and, according to reports, will act as a soft reboot of the franchise.

The trailer starts off with a pretty intense sequence where we get to see a scientist being grabbed to his doom by a dino after being locked in a vault with it. The trailer brings us Scarlett Johansson as a badass researcher who sets out to the original Jurassic Park to collect some Dinosaur DNA with her team.

Looking at the trailer, it’s safe to say that that the movie will feature some pretty Intense action sequences where we will see the people on this mission fight for survival while completing their mission.

We also got our first look at Mutadon, a mutated dinosaur created by altering the DNA of Velociraptor.

If we talk about the CGI work, based on what we see in the trailer, it is pretty decent, and if Jurassic World: Rebirth lives up to what it is promising us, there is a good chance that it might just revive the franchise. However, to really draw a conclusion, we will have to wait till the movie releases, and once it does, I’ll be back with more details on this action-packed flick.