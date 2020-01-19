Ever been in a situation where you find the outfit of a fashion influencer attractive and you search for the product online with random keywords? If yes, this Chrome extension is something you should certainly check out.

I’m talking about Fynd Now, a Chrome extension from Reliance-backed startup Fynd that aims to provide customers hassle-free shopping experience. With Fynd Now, you can find visually similar products if not the exact ones just by clicking on the image. You can check out the products from Fynd’s e-commerce store.

For those unaware of Fynd, the company was founded in 2012 with Google being one of the early investors. Last year, Reliance acquired the firm by purchasing a majority stake for $42.3 million.

Using the extension is quite straightforward. A left-click while holding the Alt key finds items with the same look while Shift+ Left-click looks for individual products you can shop for. You can close the results by pressing the Esc key.

There is a Fynd Now button toggle that you can enable to get a handy button to the top-left corner of images, as you can see below. The button will appear only when you hover over the image.

While the extension works only for images now, the company has plans to incorporate support to videos and even streaming services. “What this extension does is, it makes your online world shoppable. We are starting with images, will extend it to videos and soon in streaming services, pretty much everything can become searchable and shoppable,” Farooq Adam, co-founder of Fynd told Business Insider.

Check out the extension from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Fynd Now from Chrome Web Store