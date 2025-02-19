This Upcoming Game Levels the Playing Field by Giving Everyone Wallhacks and Aimbots

To be honest, I think that online shooters have always been kind of a Wild West. It’s not just about who’s the best at shooting but also who’s the best at finding the sneakest way to win. However, what if everyone had a secret way or, rather, a cheat code? Enter “Cheaters Cheetah,” an upcoming game that dares to ask: what if everyone had access to the tools of the trade?

How ‘Cheating’ as a Cheetah Works

While I agree that using wallhacks, aimbots, or any sort of cheating just to win a game is absolutely ridiculous, a fairground with no bounds seems quite exciting to me. “Cheaters Cheetah” flips the script by granting every player access to traditionally banned cheats like aimbots and wallhacks.

Image Credit: Acmore Games/ Cheaters Cheetah (via Steam)

You get all the tools, yes, all of them. As the game is made by a former cheat developer, you know what you will get. This radical approach aims to level the playing field by removing the advantage of illicit tools. The traditional skill-based hierarchy crumbles in a world where everyone can see through walls and land perfect shots.

The story of the game, in short, is that all the players you see are ex-cheaters from different games, and now you are in prison. However, the catch is that you have all turned into Cheetahs as punishment. But you are still cheating in the game, just like you did in the past.

OutCheat Everyone

Cheaters Cheetah has two ways of cheating: “Legit cheat” and “Rage cheat.” While the Legit cheat gives the power of wallhacks, Rage unlocks everything. And given how much chaos you love in a shooter, you can select your level of madness.

Moreover, just like any shooter game, you can start with the classic deathmatch mode and show how good of a cheater you are. But the fun one is the ‘Raid Boss’ mode. In this mode, you get to team up with other Legit cheaters to defeat one Rage cheater. The only way to survive is by using the hacks correctly and remaining victorious.

Image Credit: Acmore Games/ Cheaters Cheetah (via Steam)

Whoever wins the game will get the iconic ‘Ban Hammer.’ The winner then can ban the losers from the game. I mean, they deserve it, don’t they? Cheating and still losing? What a shame! Unless you just dive into the single-player mode to kill bots. Yes, I know what you do in Fortnite when it becomes a lobby simulator.

When Everything Is Fair, Nothing Is

Is it “fair”? Who cares! It’s a symphony of fun and chaos conducted by a mischievous gremlin with a sugar rush. Your aiming skills? Well, in Cheaters Cheetah, they’re on vacation, sipping margaritas on a beach.

Think of it as a social experiment disguised as a video game. Can we find fun when everyone is equally overpowered? Can we discover new strategies when the old rules don’t apply? Turns out, yes! Instead of worrying about flick shots and recoil control, you’re trying to predict where the other wall-hacking maniacs will be next. It’s less about aiming and more about mind games and predicting the utterly unpredictable.

Image Credit: Acmore Games/ Cheaters Cheetah (via Steam)

Of course, some folks might miss the grind, the satisfaction of climbing the ranks. But let’s be honest, those ranks are often filled with cheaters anyway. Especially if you spend hours in Apex Legends and Valorant, just to find out the higher lobbies have more cheaters, and you must struggle double time to get past them.

‘Cheaters Cheetah’ is more like a spontaneous, sweaty conga line through a field of giggling daisies. It’s a reminder that games should be less ‘Olympic training montage’ and more ‘slippery waterslide of ridiculousness,’ a delightful, sweaty rebellion against the stress-induced perspiration of the anti-cheat wars.

So, forget wallhackers and aimbots and enjoy using them in a game where fun is the priority. Just remember, “If everyone is cheating, no one is cheating.” Will you be joining Cheaters Cheetah when it launches? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!