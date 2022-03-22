India’s CERT-In Issues Security Warning for Google Chrome; Update Now!

Indian IT Ministry’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) often analyzes popular applications and tools to test their security. If any version of an app contains security vulnerabilities, CERT-In issues security warnings to notify users about their privacy risks. Last year, we saw Google Chrome roll out an emergency update to fix critical security vulnerabilities following a CERT-In report. However, the cyber agency has issued yet another security warning for Chrome. Let’s take a look at the details right away!

CERT-In Issues Urgent Security Warning for Chrome

According to a recent security warning report by CERT-In, Google Chrome users are at huge risk. The cyber agency warns users of multiple security vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to perform various system functions and gain remote access to a user’s device.

The cyber team mentioned that Chrome versions lower than 99.0.4844.74 contain 26 security vulnerabilities that could be exploited by an attacker to remotely “execute arbitrary code, bypass security restrictions, or cause a denial of service condition” on a vulnerable system.

These vulnerabilities were patched by Google in the latest version of Chrome. Hence, Chrome version 99 is safe from security flaws and the CERT-In highly suggests users update Chrome to the latest version 99.0.4844.74 to avoid the privacy risks. To update the Chrome browser, you can follow these simple steps:

Go to the Settings menu situated in the top right corner under the three-dot menu in Chrome.

Hover over the “Help” option and then select the “About Google Chrome” option.

Following this, Google Chrome will automatically check if there are any latest updates available or not. If an update is available, it will install the same, and you will simply have to relaunch Google Chrome to be updated to the latest version.

Hence, ensure that your Chrome browser is up-to-date. To recall, CERT-In recently issued a warning regarding Mozilla Firefox, asking users to update their browser to version 98 to avoid any security and privacy risks.

Meanwhile, the company is preparing the release of the grand #100 version of its popular web browser, which besides new features, will also come with better security features and a new Chrome logo across platforms. Let us know if you have updated Google Chrome in the comments below.