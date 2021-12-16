Google Rolls Out Emergency Update for Chrome Users; Here’s Why You Should Update Now!

Google has released an emergency update for its Chrome browser, following a warning issued by India’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In), which comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). The warning mentioned 5 critical vulnerabilities in the web browser that could expose users’ personal information to hackers. Here are the details.

CERT-In has revealed that Chrome is home to multiple critical vulnerabilities that can be used by cybercriminals to remotely hack users’ computers or access their sensitive information. These include CVE-2021-4099, CVE-2021-4100, CVE-2021-4101, and CVE-2021-4102. Although the technical details about the vulnerabilities are currently unknown, these could potentially affect your privacy.

It has also been revealed that the “vulnerability (CVE-2021-4102) is being actively exploited in the wild.” Google has acknowledged this and started rolling out the Google Chrome update version 96.0.4664.110 for Windows, Mac, and Linux. The update started rolling out in the stable channel, as well as in the extended stable channel recently. The company expects the patch to reach all users over the next few days.

The latest Chrome update addresses 22 types of security fixes that were highlighted by external security researchers, including the 5 major ones mentioned above.

So, if you are a Chrome user and want to keep your computer and your sensitive information private, both Google, as well as the Indian government, recommend you update your browser to the latest version immediately. You can update your Chrome browser from the “About Chrome” section in the browser’s Settings menu.

Although the browser, for most users, automatically updates itself, it is always better to check if it has the latest update. You can always manually check and if there’s an update, follow the manual process mentioned above to download the update. Have you downloaded the latest Google Chrome update? Let us know in the comments section below.