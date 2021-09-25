Check out Caviar’s Rolex-Inspired iPhone 13 Pro Max That Costs Over Rs 22 Lakhs

At its California Streaming event last week, Apple unveiled its much-awaited iPhone 13 series. So, as is customary, following the official launch of the devices, the Russia-based luxury iPhone-modders, Caviar released a new “Pair of Kings” collection of custom iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max models, including a model that costs a whopping over Rs 22 lakhs!

So, let’s take a look at the Caviar Pair of Kings collection that is inspired by Rolex watches before moving on to the prices of these custom-modded iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max devices.

Caviar Pair of Kings Collection

Benvenuto Series

Starting with the most expensive model of the lot, the Caviar iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Benvenuto model is inspired by the Rolex Cellini watch. Both the custom iPhone and the Rolex watch model have been named after the historic Italian sculptor and jeweler Benvenuto Cellini.

So, the Benvenuto iPhone 13 models are similar to the Rolex Cellini watch model. It features a white decorative design at the top of its back panel and genuine crocodile leather on the lower half. The upper part of the back is made of white gold and comes in a hypnotic design along with the Caviar branding.

Coming to the price, the Caviar Benvenuto iPhone 13 series starts at $25,080 (~Rs 18,49,436) for the base 128GB model of the iPhone 13 Pro and goes all the way up to $30,780 (~Rs 22,69,763) for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Now, other than the Benvenuto models, Caviar has also designed a few other custom-modded iPhone 13 models as part of the Pair of Kings collection. These include the Olive Rays collection, Dark Sky collection, Meteorite collection, and the Yacht Club collection.

Compared to the Benvenuto models, the other models are relatively cheaper. However, it is worth mentioning that all of them are based on Rolex watch models.

Olive Rays Series

The Olive Rays design is inspired by the Rolex Datejust collection, released way back in 1945 to celebrate the company’s 40th anniversary. It features a sunburst pattern and a metal-links-based design that looks like a part of a premium bracelet.

For this one, the price starts from $6,380 (~Rs 4,70,470) for the base model and goes up to $8,450 (~Rs 6,23,115) for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max variant.

Dark Sky Series

The Dark Sky collection by Caviar, on the other hand, comes in an all-black design with gold accents and is based on the Sky-Dweller REF 326238 model of the Rolex watch. This collection is more expensive than the Olive Rays models and starts from $6,910 (~Rs 5,09,553) for the base model and goes up to $8,520 (~Rs 6,28,277) for the highest-end iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Meteorite Series

Coming to the Meteorite collection, this design is inspired by the Rolex Cosmograph Daytona watches and features a counter-weaved Carbon fiber design at the back. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models under this collection starts at $7,060 (~Rs 5,20,614) for the base iPhone 13 Pro and goes up to $8,680 (~Rs 6,40,076) for the 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Yacht Club Series

Coming to the last and the cheapest of the bunch, the Yacht Club design looks similar to the Olive Rays design. However, it boasts a bronze-titanium panel and is inspired by the Rolex Yacht-Master II collection. Being the cheapest of the lot, the Caviar Yacht Club iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models start at $6,540 (~Rs 4,82,269) and go up to $8,150 (~Rs 6,00,993) for the top variant.

Caviar will release only 99 copies of each of the designs of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models. You can check out the official promo video of the Pair of Kings Collection right below. Plus, you can also check out the collection on Caviar’s official website.

Commenting on its newest iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max designs, Caviar founder Sergey Kitov said, “Rolex is my favorite watch. And Caviar is my favorite creation. So I wanted to combine the best of these brands in one luxury device. That is why I called the collection ‘Pair of Kings’. Because Rolex is the King of watches and Caviar is the King of custom smartphones and accessories.”