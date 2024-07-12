Captain America Brave New World Trailer Released: Red Hulk Gets His Cinematic Debut

The first trailer for Captain America Brave New World has been released and even though the movie is quite far from release, the trailer gave us a good idea about what we are going to witness in the movie. The Falcon is going to take up the mantle of Captain America while working in collaboration with Thunderbolt Ross. The trailer has also given us the first glimpse at The Red Hulk who will be making his first theatrical debut.

The trailer shows us that Thunderbolt Ross is now the president and is planning on making Captain America an official position in the United States Military. We also get to see some pretty intense action sequences along with the White House being brought to the ground. The trailer does not reveal a lot about the plot but we do get to see Giancarlo Esposito, popular for playing Gus in Breaking Bad, laying down some serious fire. We also get to see a glimpse of the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World trailer.

Who Will Be the Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World

According to the comic books, Thunderbolt Ross is going to turn into the Red Hulk in Captain America Brave New World. It seems like Sam Wilson and Ross might turn on each other and because of this Thunderbolt Ross might take the help of Samuel Stern to do the same thing he did with Bruce Banner resulting in Ross turning into the Red Hulk.

What Character is Giancarlo Esposito Playing in Captain America: Brave New World

Giancarlo Esposito will appear in the character of George Washington “G.W.” Bridge in Captain America: Brave New World. In Marvel comics, GW Bridge appears as a member of a group of mercenaries called the Wild Pack. This group was led by Cable, who we have previously seen in Deadpool 2 being played by Josh Brolin.