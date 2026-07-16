Call of Duty Fans Can Now Try Out Modern Warfare 4’s Kill Block Map Early, But There’s a Catch

The most-awaited Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 4, launches on October 23, 2026. Ahead of the game’s release, Infinity Ward is offering an exclusive demo of the game’s new dynamic multiplayer map. However, only fans attending the Fanatics Fest NYC 2026 event will get the chance to try out Kill Block, the ever-shifting multiplayer battleground in COD: MW4.

Fans Can Play Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4’s New Kill Block Map at Fanatics Fest NYC

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 team is at the Fanatics Fest NYC, which is currently underway at New York City’s Javits Center from July 16 to 19. Call of Duty fans attending the sports event can get an exclusive experience to try out Kill Block, the all-new multiplayer battleground in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4.

In case you didn’t know, Kill Block is a completely new feature coming to COD: Modern Warfare 4. The Westbridge Military Training Facility has been transformed into an ever-shifting arena that shuffles its structures every match. With the devs claiming over 500 different configurations, every match inside the Kill Block will feel completely different from the others.

So, all the attendees can experience faster movement and sharper gunplay in Call of Duty: MW4 inside the Kill Block map at the Fanatics Fest NYC. A new teaser for the Kill Block map was shared by the COD team, which you can view below:

No two fights are the same.



500+ combinations. 3v3 or 10v10. Play Kill Block first at Fanatics Fest tomorrow #MW4 pic.twitter.com/H9sHyu2pug — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) July 15, 2026

The new dynamic map, Kill Block, is confirmed to be available at the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 on October 23, 2026. The official description of the new battleground is as follows: “Kill Block takes place inside the West Bridge Advanced Military Training Facility, an adaptive live-fire environment where the map physically reconfigures between matches. Three modular Slabs, massive steel structures moved by motors and rail-mounted tracks, combine into hundreds of possible layouts, so no two matches play out the same way.”

In addition, the Kill Block map will support both 3v3 and the brand-new 10v10 gunfight modes at launch. So, attendees can try both modes at the Fanatics Fest NYC event before the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 open beta. Devs also said that more new multiplayer modes are planned for COD: MW4 post-launch updates.

That said, are you planning to attend the Fanatics Fest NYC to experience the new, ever-changing battle arena in COD: MW4? Let us know in the comments below.