Call of Duty Black Ops 1 & 2 Are Now on PlayStation 5, Here’s How to Get Them at 50% Off

It’s time for veteran Call of Duty fans to dust off their controllers. Surprisingly, Activision has shadowdropped Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 on the PlayStation 5, as well as the PS4. Both titles are currently available for $40 each, but PS Plus members can benefit from a limited-time offer that can bring the price down by 50%.

You Can Now Play Call of Duty Black Ops 1 & 2 on PlayStation 5, But DLC Costs Extra

The Call of Duty Black Ops 1 & 2 ports for the PS4 and PS5 are, as their name implies, just ports, so players will be getting the original experience of both of these beloved Call of Duty titles. This means there are no remastered graphics or engine overhauls like Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced here. It’s the simple yet powerful gameplay that we all remember, just on the latest generation of consoles.

Image Credit: PlayStation

As mentioned previously, players can get both Call of Duty Black Ops 1 & 2 on the PlayStation Store for $39.99. However, until August 6, 2026, PlayStation Plus members can get both titles for just $19.99. Remember that this will only grant you access to the base game, and if you want to experience iconic Black Ops DLC maps, you can do so by purchasing the Season Passes for the games.

With the Call of Duty franchise moving forward with the upcoming release of Modern Warfare 4, I personally love these next-gen ports of some of the best titles in the franchise. Since next-gen players will likely be rushing to enjoy the Black Ops 2 multiplayer experience, you can expect full lobbies and the chaos that made us fall in love with Black Ops series as a whole.

Will you be grabbing Call of Duty Black Ops 1 & 2 on the PlayStation Store? If so, do you have a PS Plus membership for the limited-time discount? Tell us in the comments below!