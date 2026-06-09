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Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 Remasters Reportedly Leaked For PlayStation 4 and PS5

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Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 Remaster
Image Credits: Beebom
In Short
  • PlayStation Game Size has revealed COD Black Ops 1 and 2 were added to PlayStation's servers sometime recently.
  • The game names with their logos was posted on PlayStationSize X page.
  • Rumors are that both titles could shadow drop on PS4 and PS5 before the Nintendo Direct later today.
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Every gamer who loves Call of Duty games know that the classic Modern Warfare trilogy and the first two Black Ops titles are deemed as the franchise’s peak and are games that defined the FPS genre. While COD fans are eating good this year with the explosive Modern Warfare 4 dropping in October, it seems like two of the most iconic games Black Ops 1 and 2 are getting their own remasters for the PlayStation console.

Call of Duty Black Ops 1 and 2 Listing Spark Remaster Rumors for PS4 and PS5

PlayStation Game Size, an X account that tracks backend updates for PlayStation servers and new game listings on the PS4 and PS5 spotted a listing for Call of Duty Black Ops and Call of Duty Black Ops II. Both classic Call of Duty titles were reportedly spotted for both the PS4 and the PS5 platforms, along with their logos on the servers as well.

Playstation listing BO 1 and 2
Image Credit: X/PlayStationSize

This leak, while legit since it comes from a trusted source, is the second piece of info COD fans have received after both the titles were rated in South Korea a while ago. But the info that has fans intrigued is that PlayStation Size also posted that both the titles will be shadow dropped during the Nintendo Direct livestream on June 9, 2026 at 7 am PT.

Yep – that’s right. A COD classic remaster being dropped during a Nintendo livestream. Who would’ve thought? Well, it isn’t just happenstance since Activision announced with the COD MW4 reveal that the game will also drop on Nintendo Switch 2 at launch. So it’s no surprise that months before the new mainline Call of Duty title drops on a Switch, the users can test a COD game like Black Ops on their consoles.

Furthermore, since Activision also added a Black Ops classics mode in BO7 recently, it’s clear that the devs are going back to its roots after both the latest Call of Duty Black Ops games failed to make an impression. With Infinity Ward back at the helm of developing a COD game, looks like Treyarch may need to recall on nostalgia for now and deliver optimized remasters of the beloved Black Ops 1 and 2 titles on previous gen and current gen consoles.

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Portrait of Rishabh Sabarwal
Rishabh Sabarwal

Rishabh Sabarwal is a Senior Gaming Writer at Beebom with over 7 years of experience covering the video game industry. He specializes in AAA releases and live-service games, and currently leads Beebom’s Gaming vertical, shaping editorial direction and daily coverage. When he’s not tracking the next big industry shift, Rishabh is busy cracking Wordles and curating puzzles for the Beebom Puzzle website.

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