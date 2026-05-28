Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Multiplayer Previews Highlight Faster Movement and Sharper Gunplay

The two main aspects that every Call of Duty game strives to improve with each installment are movement and gunplay. Following the introduction of the omni-movement tech in Black Ops 6, Infinity Ward has fine-tuned the player movement mechanics to deliver the best movement and gunplay in a Call of Duty game yet with its latest installment, Modern Warfare 4.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Promises the Best Movement and Gunplay Yet

Infinity Ward just announced Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, one of the biggest games of the year, out of the blue. As always, popular content creators and publications got an early playtest, and the previews are out now online. All the first impressions of the new multiplayer that are out so far unanimously praise the upgrades to the movement and gunplay in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4.

Critics say that the movements don’t feel stiff, unlike in previous entries. With massive improvements to sprinting, climbing, mantling, and sliding, the movement feels more fluid than ever before. In addition, the new mantle cancel, along with the backward slide, feels like meaningful additions that overall enhance the experience.

Image Credit: NetEase Games

On the other hand, gunplay in Call od Duty Modern Warfare 4 has undergone some massive changes as well. For starters, Bloom has been completely eliminated from the game. So, yes, you can now shoot without worrying about where your bullets may end up due to a randomized bullet spread. With bloom out of the picture, you can rely on hip-fire, which further takes the gunplay up a notch. Overall, the gunplay remains much sharper and more precise in COD MW4.

Moreover, your weapon behaves differently based on the environment you are in. For example, the weapon’s position gets automatically adjusted without hindering your movement in tight spaces. It seems like Infinity Ward has gone all out to refine the movements and animations so that your combat experience feels as grounded as possible in the upcoming Modern Warfare 4. In a nutshell, you feel more in control of your character.

Swagg, the popular Call of Duty content creator, claimed that the new MW4 feels like the OG Modern Warfare 2 and the 2019 reboot had a baby. That sums up the Modern Warfare 4 experience awaiting us later this year. So, gear up to experience the best COD multiplayer yet in Modern Warfare 4 on October 23, 2026.

That said, let us know your thoughts about the movement and gunplay improvements in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 in the comments below.