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Call of Duty Confirms Classic Matchmaking Returns to Black Ops 7 Starting With Season 5

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Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Season 5
Image Credit: Treyarch
In Short
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is getting a new matchmaking system in Season 5.
  • The new matchmaking system is inspired by the classics, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II.
  • The Open Playlist will still be available in Black Ops 7 and will be included in Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta.
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Season 5 of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is right around the corner, and Activision has announced major changes to the game’s matchmaking system. Based on community feedback and player data, the developers are introducing a new matchmaking system inspired by the classic Black Ops and Black Ops II games in Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 Season 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 will receive a new “Classic” matchmaking system in Season 5, according to a statement published on the official Call of Duty X account. As a result, all three modes – Black Ops Classic, Quick Play, and Party Games in Black Ops 7 will use the new matchmaking system inspired by Black Ops and Black Ops II.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Matchmaking System Changes
Image Credit: Treyarch (via X/@CallofDuty)

The COD community’s love for the recent arrivals, Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops II PS4 and PS5 ports, also influenced the changes to the new matchmaking system. However, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 already has two matchmaking categories: Open and Standard Playlists.

With the developers now revamping the matchmaking system to deliver a more classic multiplayer experience in Black Ops 7, players are eager to learn more about how the new matchmaking system differs from the existing one in a detailed manner. “Sounds like a W to me, but I’d love to see more details on the differences between the ‘Open’ matchmaking and this ‘Classic’ matchmaking,” a fan commented.

So, stay tuned until the Black Ops 7 team releases new patch notes explaining the differences between the old and new matchmaking system. Furthermore, the developers confirmed that Open Playlist will remain available in Black Ops 7 and is also coming to the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4 Open Beta.

We’ll continue to offer Open playlists in Black Ops 7, and we’ll also include Open playlist options in the upcoming Modern Warfare 4 Beta. Thanks for your continued feedback as we stay focused on player experiences that go beyond expectations.

Therefore, all we can do now is wait for the developers to reveal more about the new classic matchmaking system in Black Ops 7. In the meantime, let us know your thoughts about the new matchmaking system inspired by Black Ops I and II games.

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Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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