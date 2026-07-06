Xbox May Hand Halo to Activision in Major Franchise Shake-Up

Xbox has been seeing some major changes ever since Asha Sharma took the reins, with the company already looking for the next Kojima. The company is moving from supporting every small game to only big, well-known titles, and Halo is one of the key games for its future revival plan. To bring Halo back to its old glory days and to properly capitalize on its franchise popularity, Xbox has cast its gaze towards Activision.

Xbox Plans Major Franchise Shakeup, Handing Halo’s Keys to Activision

In the latest Xbox Two Podcast, industry expert Jez Corden has revealed a crazy rumor that Xbox might be planning to restructure Halo under Activision. According to him, this move may be done to make Halo reach its “franchise potential”.

With the new Halo entries failing to relive its old glory days, even after receiving decent reviews, this might be exactly what the franchise needs for the future. All of this hinges on the success of Halo Campaign Evolved, the next big entry to the franchise.

Image Credit: Xbox

Halo Campaign Evolved is only days away from release, and the trailer revealed during the last Xbox Game Showcase in June showcased a return to the franchise’s core feel and mechanics. The game may well be the last from Halo Studios, formerly 343 Industries, as a potential failure will only force Xbox to hand the keys to Activision that much sooner.

The Call of Duty developers might be exactly what the franchise needs to improve the multiplayer scene for the game. Even today, Halo is considered to be one of the best FPS multiplayer titles of our generation, cementing its legacy long before COD made its multiplayer debut. While COD continued to improve its multiplayer scene over the years, Halo never reached its franchise potential.

Core FPS fans still think back to the old Halo days, and would definitely jump to it in the future if the game does return to its glory. Something that 343 Studios failed to do with Halo Infinite. I personally would love to see how Activision restructures Halo’s gameplay and am looking forward to a development shakeup for the franchise. The success of COD Modern Warfare 4 may also play a big part in the restructuring plans.

What’s your opinion on Xbox potentially putting Halo under Activision? Tell us all about it in the comment section below.