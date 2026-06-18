Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS4 and PS5 Ports Finally Announced

After years of fan requests, Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS4 and PS5 ports have now officially been confirmed by Treyarch. The announcement has sent waves of excitement across the community because these are the two most beloved COD entries, with some iconic Zombie campaigns. While these won’t be full-fledged remasters, this will be the first time PlayStation users will be able to access these classics without dusting off their PlayStation 3.

Black Ops and Black Ops 2 Ports Confirmed as Treyarch Brings the Classics to PlayStation

Treyarch has officially announced that both Call of Duty Black Ops and Black Ops 2 will launch on PlayStation consoles (both PS4 and PS5) in July 2026. Although COD Black Ops 1 and 2 remaster leaks were released recently, there was no official confirmation about them yet. Instead, these are ports for the original titles, and they are being developed by Iron Galaxy Studios, well-known for handling high-profile game conversions from older titles to newer systems.

Image Credit: X / Treyarch

Both titles will include the iconic Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies mode that made the two games a classic staple in the coveted COD franchise. While Xbox players have been able to access the older COD titles for years, the latest announcement by Treyarch, following the farewell of their Studio Head, has sent PlayStation fans into a frenzy.

One of the biggest reasons why fans are celebrating the Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PS5 announcement is the return of the complete set of gripping story and action. Black Ops is remembered for the Cold War setting and the unforgettable twists. Whereas Black Ops 2 pushed the boundaries by introducing a multi-timeline campaign and the gold standard Zombie mode.

Both Blacks Ops and Black Ops 2 had iconic maps and endless replayability. Hence, the reaction from the community is overwhelmingly positive, and countless players are talking about reliving the experience. Another talking point about the games is their multiplayer settings, which were one of the finest experiences ever created; however, we’re yet to know how it will operate in these new ports. Overall, gamers are eager to try it out, and after the announcement of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 4, having Black Ops and Black Ops 2 on PS4 and PS5 is simply enough for us to celebrate.