Call of Duty Dev Treyarch Bids Farewell to Studio Head Mark Gordon

Mark Gordon, one of the longest-serving leaders at Treyarch, is stepping down after 22 years at the Call of Duty studio. His departure was confirmed earlier today by Treyarch’s official X account. Following Mark Gordon’s exit, Treyarch has appointed two studio veterans as co-studio heads.

COD Black Ops Boss Mark Gordon Retires as Treyarch Studio Head

Treyarch, one of the studios behind the Call of Duty franchise, announced the departure of its studio head, Mark Gordon, with a heartfelt message shared on X today. After leading the studio for more than two decades, the studio boss, Mike Gordon, is retiring to ‘focus on his next chapter’ in life. We don’t know where Mike Gordon will go next after his chapter at Treyarch at the moment, but we can expect an announcement soon.

After expressing their gratitude to ex-Treyarch head Mike Gordon, Treyarch simultaneously announced Kevin Hendrickson and Yale Miller as the new co-studio heads of Treyarch. Both Jevin and Yale are veteran leaders from within the studio, and now they will lead the new era of Call of Duty at Treyarch.

As we look ahead, we’re pleased to announce that Treyarch’s Kevin Hendrickson and Yale Miller will step into the roles of Co-Studio Heads. Kevin and Yale are veterans of the franchise with decades of development and leadership experience, both bringing a wealth of deep game knowledge and a shared commitment to Treyarch’s culture and creative ambition.

Image Credit: Treyarch (via X/@Treyarch)

In case you didn’t know, Mike Gordon was instrumental in Treyarch’s rise from a small studio to one of the leading Call of Duty developers. He was part of Call of Duty 2, 3, World at War, and the complete Black Ops series. Therefore, fans also began to thank Mike Gordon’s contributions in the comments section of the departure post.

“Mark was the studio head behind my favorite CoD title of the last ten years, and for that, I thank him. Here’s hoping his future is as bright as his past!” a longtime CoD fan wrote. Another fan mentioned that Mark retired at the right time after delivering a great title: “He went out with a bang, retired on the best title. You’ll be missed, Mark!!”

Currently, no CoD: Black Ops title is in the works at Treyarch. Infinity Ward is coming back with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, and Sledgehammer Games is next in line to deliver the next Call of Duty installment. Recently, new game listings for Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops II were spotted, and reports suggest CoD Black Ops 1 and 2 remasters are currently in development.

So, stay tuned for more updates about the upcoming Black Ops titles! That said, what do you think about Mike Gordon’s exit after 22 years of service? Let us know in the comments below.