Boruto Two Blue Vortex Chapter 14: A New God Tree Antagonist Has Emerged

Unlike the pre-time skip part, Boruto: Two Blue Vortex has turned to telling more of a spy-thriller story. This massive change along with new adversaries, character developments, and more is being loved by the fans. The evolved God Tree adversaries have been menacing and are shaping into one of the best teams of villains (no shade to the Akatsuki in Naruto). Now, a new foe has been born in Boruto Two Blue Vortex and joins the God Tree gang to jeopardize world peace.

During the raid on the Konoha (Leaf) village, Hidari was taken down using Boruto’s Uzuhiko and Kawaki arrived at the right time to eradicate the Sasuke replica god tree being. However, Jura was able to save his friend’s Thorn Soul Bulb and later utilized the Daihakoten cube to revive him. At the same time, we saw another new Thorn Soul Bulb with them and wondered who was going to pop out of it.

Now this question has been answered in Chapter 14 where Kankuro (the brother and bodyguard of Gaara) contacted the Konoha Village out of the blue. It was then revealed that the Sunagakure was also invaded and Kazekage Gaara had been defeated along with his adopted son Shinki. Moreover, Gaara’s son was bitten by a claw grime and had turned into a tree, just like Sasuke.

After Shinki was absorbed, it led to the birth of a new god tree-being called Ryu via the Thorn Soul Bulb we saw earlier. If you look closer, the marks on Ryu’s face are identical to those of Shinki’s face markings.

Image Courtesy: Boruto Two Blue Vortex (Naruto’s Official Site)

It’s been established that Ryu’s source of chakra is Shinki. Therefore, it can be easily predicted that Gaara is going to be Ryu’s target. As Kankuro asked for the help of Konoha in this crisis, we may get to see Boruto and his friends travel to the Village hidden in the Sand in the next chapter.

Boruto TBV manga is getting better with every chapter release, and we can’t wait for the next one to come out. That said, what do you think of Ryu’s role will be in Boruto? Let us know in the comments below.