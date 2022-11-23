Best Apple Watch Black Friday 2022 Deals: Walmart, Best Buy, Amazon, & More

It’s time for all the tech shoppers to rejoice because Black Friday is here with some of the best deals ever. And one of the best products at a slashed price is the entire group of Apple Watches. From the original SE to the premium Apple Watch Ultra, everything is available at a discount. The best part is that we have all the Apple Watch Black Friday deals right here at your disposal. So, with no time to waste, let’s dive in!

Apple Watch Black Friday 2022 Deals

Apple Watch SE Black Friday Deals

Entering the world of Apple Watches is even easier, thanks to discounts on all Apple Watch SE models during the Black Friday sale. All of the 2nd generation SE watches are available at a flat $20 discount on most retailers. When compared with other Apple Watches, the SE doesn’t have ECG or blood oxygen sensors. But they are reliable entry-level smartwatches, and these discounted prices establish the same. So check out the best deals on Apple Watch SE here:

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen Deals

While most retailers only feature the refurbished versions of the 1st generation of Apple Watch SE, Walmart is still offering brand-new watches. The best part is that you get over 40% discount on them allowing almost everyone to sneak one into their budget.

Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) [GPS, 40mm] Buy from Walmart (discounted price: $149 ; 46% off on the $279 retail price)

If you are wondering about the difference between the two generations, Apple Watch SE’s 2nd generation has a 20% faster S8 processor. But if you want to enter the world of Apple Watches, the first generation of the SE series is definitely an easy busy.

Apple Watch Series 8 Black Friday Deals

Apple Watch Series 8 is the latest generation of the Apple Watch, launched alongside the iPhone 14 series a couple of months ago. It comes with advanced sensors, a sleeker design, and smart features like fall and crash detection. Moreover, Apple Watch 8 is also the most heavily discounted model, at least, in the current generation group. All its variants are being sold with a flat $50 discount, which is amazing for users.

Apple Watch Series 7 Black Friday Deals

If you don’t mind skipping on some of the innovative smart features of the latest-gen Watch 8, then going for Apple Watch 7 might not be a bad call. It is priced slightly higher than the 2nd-gen Watch SE during the sale, so you can get a suitable variant at an affordable price point. During the Black Friday 2022 sale, you can save up to $120 and get an Apple Watch Series 7 starting at only $280.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular, 41mm] Buy from Best Buy (discounted price: $339.99, 32% off on the $499.99 retail price)

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS, 45mm] Buy from Target (discounted price: $279.99, 30% off on the $399.99 retail price)

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular, 45mm] Buy from Target (discounted price: $379.99, 28% off on the $529.99 retail price)



Apple Watch Ultra Black Friday Deals

For the first time since its release, Apple Watch Ultra is available at a sale price and a flat $60 discount. This is the most premium option for Apple Watch users and the most capable one. As per Apple, the watch is designed to meet the demands of athletes and adventurers with even specialized bands for water sports.

Moreover, following Apple’s trend with the premium segment, it is also the largest Apple watch with a 49mm case and the only one that lasts for more than one day.

Apple Watch Ultra [GPS + Cellular, 49mm]

discounted price: $739 (8% off on the $799 retail price) Buy on Amazon Buy on Best Buy

(8% off on the $799 retail price)

Apple’s Official Black Friday Shopping Event

While retailers are trying their best to grab your attention with amazing deals, Apple isn’t sitting idle either. Starting November 25th, Apple is hosting a shopping event to give out Apple Gift cards alongside various purchases. One such deal is available on the Apple Watch SE. You can get a $50 Apple gift card by purchasing the watch from their website. This gift card will be useable on a later purchase.

This shopping event will end on the 28th of November. So make sure to mark your calendars if you are interested in this deal. More details about the deal are available on the official webpage for the Apple shopping event.

With that, you are now ready to become the owner of an Apple watch to go along with your iPhone without burning a hole in your pockets. But which Apple watch edition are you going to choose? Tell us in the comments section below!