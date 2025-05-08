Lewis Pullman Almost Played Another Marvel Hero Before Sentry and We’re Glad He Didn’t

After watching Thunderbolts, it is only natural for a fan base to build around Sentry. The character made his debut with Thunderbolts, and even though we have no idea when we will get to see him next, the possibility of him coming back on screen is enough to keep us hooked. However, some new details confirm that before Lewis Pullman took up the role of Sentry in Thunderbolts, there is a possibility that we might have seen him as another Marvel character. So, who is the character we are talking about here? Let’s find out.

Image Credit: Marvel Studios (via YouTube/Marvel Entertainment, screenshot by Shashank Shakya/Beebom

Lewis Pullman recently appeared on the Kristian Harloff Show, where he was asked about his journey and his experience playing Sentry. During the interview, he was also asked if there had been rumors that he had auditioned for Spider-Man, to which he said that he had never auditioned for Spider-Man. However, he revealed that before he got Sentry or Bob in Thunderbolts, he had auditioned for Kraven the Hunter.

Looking at how things went down for Kraven the Hunter, there is a strong chance that if Lewis Pullman entered the superhero world with that movie, his career with Marvel could have ended even before it began.

However, since he has taken up Sentry’s mantle, he will certainly stick around for quite some time. So, do let us know if you think Lewis would have been a better Kraven or if you’re glad he got rejected.