Nearly 9 months after its ban back in September last year, PUBG Mobile finally made its comeback in a new avatar – Battleground Mobile India just yesterday. The game’s early access went live on 17 June, and all beta slots were filled within minutes, leaving many enthusiastic fans high and dry. Today, game developer Krafton has opened its doors to all mobile gamers, making Battlegrounds Mobile India early access available to everyone.

For the past few weeks, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was rumored to arrive on 18 June. And with today’s announcements, the rumors have proven to be true even though the game is currently available in beta. Krafton made the official announcement on the official BGMI Facebook page.

Now, this means you can now sign up to become a tester for the beta version of BGMI in India today. You simply need to head over to this link to “Become a Tester”, and then you can install the battle royale title on your device. The download size of Battlegrounds Mobile India is around 700MB, with an install size of 0.96GB. You will have to download the low- or high-res texture packs, maps, and other features from within the game.

To become a beta tester, head over to this in-depth guide where we have explained how to download and install Battlegrounds Mobile India on your Android device with ease. We have included both the official Play Store method, which is now live for everyone, as well as the BGMI APK and OBB file.

If you are unable to register for the beta test, you can follow the instructions in this guide to install the game using the APK file. You can also check out this guide on how to transfer your old PUBG Mobile account to Battlegrounds Mobile India.

As for what you can expect from Battlegrounds Mobile India, well, nothing new. It’s the same game as PUBG Mobile, with minor tweaks and additions here and there. You have the same weapons, but you don’t have red blood in BGMI, and it reminds you time and again that you are in a simulation world. So yeah, go ahead and try out BGMI, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.