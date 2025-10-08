Battlefield 6 Has Activision Shaking as Black Ops 6 Goes Free for a Week

It feels like 2016 all over again, with two FPS behemoths in Battlefield and Call of Duty locking horns and tussling for all the consumer attention they can get. The odds heavily favor the former this year, as Battlefield 6 has managed to stir up a hype campaign like no other. And it’s undeniable at this point that Activision is worried for its marquee franchise.

The publisher’s desperation became evident a few days ago when, after years of requests from fans, it finally acquiesced to the removal of SBMM (Skill-Based Matchmaking) and added an Open Moshpit playlist in the ongoing Black Ops 7 Beta. Prior to this, it even trimmed the Call of Duty launcher’s abysmal file size – a move that came at the height of Battlefield fever. Now, in the most obvious act of desperation yet, Activision is priming a Black Ops 6 free trial period to directly coincide with Battlefield 6’s release.

Black Ops 6 Will Be Free-to-Play During Battlefield 6’s Launch Week

Image Credit: Activision

As revealed in an official Call of Duty blog, Black Ops 6 will be free to play across all platforms for a whole week. The free trial kicks off on October 9 at 9 AM PT (12 PM ET/5 PM BST), a day before Battlefield 6’s release, and ends on October 16 at 10 AM PT (1 PM ET/6 PM BST).

This isn’t your standard multiplayer free trial either, as every piece of content in BO6 will be accessible. This includes all the new Season 6 multiplayer maps, every Zombies chapter, and even the main campaign. In fact, the only thing missing in the free trial will be Multiplayer Ranked Play.

Every Call of Duty title ends up getting a free trial at some point after its release, but the content is typically limited to select Multiplayer and Zombies maps. Making the whole package free-to-play is the equivalent of throwing the kitchen sink, and it sums up the current state of Call of Duty, especially in the face of some strong competition.

With that being said, will you be sticking with Black Ops 7 this year, or jumping ship to Battlefield? Let us know in the comments.