Black Ops 7 Players Rally Removing SBMM Completely After Open Moshpit “Saves” Beta

One of the biggest issues plaguing the sentiment surrounding Black Ops 7 (besides Call of Duty fatigue, of course) is the implementation of Skill-Based Matchmaking, also known as SBMM. The community has been relentless in demanding the removal of SBMM, and they finally got their wish when Treyarch added an Open Moshpit playlist to the ongoing BO7 Beta.

As stated by the devs, the new playlist features “classic matchmaking where skill is minimally considered.” Based on that parameter, lobbies should house players of various skill levels, instead of being stuffed with seasoned veterans that turn matches into sweat fests. And that’s precisely what the playlist has been providing, leaving the community overjoyed and calling for Open Moshpit to be made permanent.

Black Ops 7 Players Celebrate the Removal of SBMM

For those wondering how SBMM can be so detrimental to the Call of Duty experience, it has everything to do with how players are matched up. Due to the usage of skill level as the primary criterion, it’s far too easy to land in a lobby filled with, for lack of a better term, “CoD Demons.”

All it takes is consecutive matches with dominant performances, and you’ll find yourself in the same lineup as players whose competitive edge is far sharper than yours. This ends up siphoning the enjoyment of the game, especially for casual players who should ideally be placed in mixed lobbies. The removal of SBMM directly addresses this issue, but Activision has been hesitant to remove it for several years at this point.

It really seems like the hype surrounding Battlefield 6, coupled with the beta’s middling reception at the start, has forced the publisher’s hand, allowing Treyarch to finally add an SBMM-free playlist to Black Ops 7. And as you’d expect, the response from players has been incredibly positive, and now, the community is rallying to make sure that the option is available in the final release.

Underneath Treyarch’s official X post announcing the playlist, you’ll find comments such as “The SBMM changes need to be implemented at a game-wide level for all unranked playlists, core & hardcore. Not just a singular playlist. If you want to go crazy with SBMM, do it in Ranked.”

Another user stated, “The Open Moshpit is extremely satisfying to play compared to the regular Moshpit. My friends and I were not getting tired or burned out while playing. Even when we faced a tough team, it was fun because it felt balanced and like a natural, random match as opposed to a monitored, computer-mandated decision. PLEASE keep this mode the standard going forward!“

CoD pros and even content creators have praised the change, including FPS icon Shroud, who had this to say, “Whatever they had 2 days ago when it wasn’t this playlist was absolutely miserable, and now it was actually kind of enjoyable. So they better keep this playlist.“

Given the outpour of positivity around the change, it’s unlikely that the devs would risk releasing Black Ops 7 without it. If that ends up being the case, the backlash would be immense, to say the least.

With all that said, what are your impressions of the Open Moshpit playlist in the Black Ops 7 Beta? Let us know in the comments.