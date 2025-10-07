Black Ops 7 Open Beta Extended as Treyarch Adds New Toshin Map

Following a brief early access period, the Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Open Beta became accessible to all players a couple of days ago. Throughout its duration, Activision has been uncharacteristically responsive in addressing player feedback, even tuning down SBMM for an Open Moshpit playlist. Following the scheduled introduction of the new Toshin map, the devs have now decided to change the beta’s end date.

In case you’re out of the loop, the Black Ops 7 Beta was originally set to end on October 8 at 9 AM PT. The date was confirmed following the title’s gameplay showcase at Gamescom 2025, but those initial plans have now changed.

Black Ops 7 Open Beta Has Been Extended For a Day

As confirmed by Treyarch via an official blog post, the Black Ops 7 Open Beta will now end on October 9 at 9 AM PT. The devs have effectively given players an extra day to enjoy the playtest, with all six maps now present in the pool. Moreover, they’ve also extended 2XP + 2X Weapon XP through the rest of the Beta to help everyone hit the level 30 cap.

The move is almost certainly to appease players or celebrate the largely positive response to the beta. However, the extension may also be aimed at making up for the delayed release of Toshin, which went live a few hours later than originally intended. Nevertheless, the community won’t say no to more Black Ops 7, so it’s good news overall.

The newly added map is also pretty solid, combining a strong neon aesthetic with a close-knit layout. Toshin’s dense shopping district pairs extremely well with the new wall jump mechanic, meaning there are opportunities to pull off some ridiculous plays.

With all that being said, what do you make of the Black Ops 7 Beta so far? Be sure to let us know in the comments.