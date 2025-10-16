Arc Raiders Server Slam Start Time and Countdown

Arc Raiders is closing in on its full release, yet Embark Studios has one more surprise in store. Just days before launch, the developers are opening the gates for a final free playtest through the upcoming Server Slam. Want to know when and how to join it? In this guide, learn about the Arc Raiders Server Slam start time and how to play it.

Arc Raiders Server Slam Start Time

Arc Raiders Server Slam will start on October 17, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST. The weekend-long playtest before Arc Raiders’ full release will end on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM BST. Below is the full list of Server Slam opening times for all the major regions:

US (West): October 17 at 6:00 AM ET

US (East): October 17 at 9:00 AM ET

Brazil: October 17 at 10:00 AM BRT

London (UK): October 17 at 2:00 PM BST

Europe (Central): October 17 at 3:00 PM CET

Russia: October 17 at 4:00 PM MSK

India: October 17 at 6:30 PM IST

Philippines: October 17 at 9:00 PM Manila Time

China: October 17 at 9:00 PM CST

Japan: October 17 at 10:00 PM JST

Australia: October 17 at 11:00 PM AEDT

: October 17 at 11:00 PM AEDT New Zealand: October 18 at 2:00 AM NZDT

Arc Raiders Server Slam Countdown Timer

Can’t wait for the playtest gates to open? We can’t either. This is the perfect time to play the game for free one last time before we pre-order Arc Raiders. To hype it up, we have created the Arc Raiders Server Slam countdown timer here.

Arc Raiders Server Slam starts in 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Server Slam is now live!!!

Arc Raiders: How to Play Server Slam

Unlike the earlier invite-only tests, the Server Slam is completely open to everyone. The public Arc Raiders Server Slam playtest can be accessed on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with no code or invitation required. However, the test is limited to current-generation platforms, meaning there will be no versions for PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.

Players can simply visit the respective store page and download the Server Slam build once it goes live. On PC, the server slam test version will be available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store. This marks the final free test before the game’s launch, and all progress made during the Server Slam will be reset once the full release arrives.

So, are you jumping in when the Arc Raiders server slam goes live? If you are still questioning it, you can read our Arc Raiders first impressions before giving it a shot.