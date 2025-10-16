Arc Raiders Server Slam Start Time and Countdown

- Arc Raiders Server Slam is the final public playtest before release.
- Server Slam is free to join on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, and starts on October 17, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST.
- Progress made during the test will not carry over to the full release version.
Arc Raiders is closing in on its full release, yet Embark Studios has one more surprise in store. Just days before launch, the developers are opening the gates for a final free playtest through the upcoming Server Slam. Want to know when and how to join it? In this guide, learn about the Arc Raiders Server Slam start time and how to play it.
Arc Raiders Server Slam Start Time
Arc Raiders Server Slam will start on October 17, 2025, at 6:00 AM PT / 9:00 AM ET / 2:00 PM BST. The weekend-long playtest before Arc Raiders’ full release will end on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at 8:00 AM PT / 11:00 AM ET / 4:00 PM BST. Below is the full list of Server Slam opening times for all the major regions:
- US (West): October 17 at 6:00 AM ET
- US (East): October 17 at 9:00 AM ET
- Brazil: October 17 at 10:00 AM BRT
- London (UK): October 17 at 2:00 PM BST
- Europe (Central): October 17 at 3:00 PM CET
- Russia: October 17 at 4:00 PM MSK
- India: October 17 at 6:30 PM IST
- Philippines: October 17 at 9:00 PM Manila Time
- China: October 17 at 9:00 PM CST
- Japan: October 17 at 10:00 PM JST
- Australia: October 17 at 11:00 PM AEDT
- New Zealand: October 18 at 2:00 AM NZDT
Arc Raiders Server Slam Countdown Timer
Can’t wait for the playtest gates to open? We can’t either. This is the perfect time to play the game for free one last time before we pre-order Arc Raiders. To hype it up, we have created the Arc Raiders Server Slam countdown timer here.
Server Slam is now live!!!
Arc Raiders: How to Play Server Slam
Unlike the earlier invite-only tests, the Server Slam is completely open to everyone. The public Arc Raiders Server Slam playtest can be accessed on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, with no code or invitation required. However, the test is limited to current-generation platforms, meaning there will be no versions for PS4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch.
Players can simply visit the respective store page and download the Server Slam build once it goes live. On PC, the server slam test version will be available through both Steam and the Epic Games Store. This marks the final free test before the game’s launch, and all progress made during the Server Slam will be reset once the full release arrives.
So, are you jumping in when the Arc Raiders server slam goes live? If you are still questioning it, you can read our Arc Raiders first impressions before giving it a shot.