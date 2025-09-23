ARC Raiders “Server Slam” Is Your Last Chance to Test the Game Before Launch

If you are one of the unlucky ones who missed the ARC Raiders test due to a lack of codes the last time, rejoice. The developers of the post-apocalyptic world will let you taste the game before it finally releases. ARC Raiders Server Slam open test is the global play session that lets everyone jump in, giving players a final chance to fight before the full launch.

Over the past year, ARC Raiders has set impressive records. The closed beta this spring drew more than 21,000 concurrent Steam players despite being code-gated and invite-only. While interest spread across Xbox and PlayStation as well.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Embark Studios’ shooter has already broken into Steam’s top 10 best-sellers by revenue on pre-orders alone, surpassing other major titles in the genre and even cutting into the attention for Bungie’s Marathon beta at the time. Even in our first impressions of ARC Raiders, we mentioned how the game has the potential to make you keep playing for a long time. But the question is…

When Can You Play ARC Raiders Server Slam Open Test?

The ARC Raiders Server Slam open test will run from October 17 to October 19, 2025, across Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. Unlike earlier betas, no codes are required; anyone can download it straight from their platform’s storefront.

Players will be able to explore Dam Battlegrounds, experiment with crafting and quests, and even unlock a Server Slam-exclusive backpack cosmetic for use in the full game. Just remember, the progress won’t carry over. As per the devs, this event is designed to push servers to their limits ahead of launch.

ARC Raiders pre-orders are already live, with the Standard Edition priced at $39.99 and the Deluxe Edition at $59.99. Both come with the Lucky Duck Bundle, while the Deluxe Edition also includes the Astro Bundle with bonus outfits, gear, and Raider Tokens. With pre-orders climbing rapidly, ARC Raiders has already set records for sales on Steam before its October 30 release date.

The ARC Raiders Server Slam open test is not just a stress test. This is also the final free opportunity to experience one of 2025’s most anticipated multiplayer shooters before it goes live. Judging by its momentum, Embark’s extraction shooter is about to storm the fall release calendar in style. And this is your last time to judge if you want to purchase the game or not.

What are your thoughts on ARC Raiders? Are you going to participate in the ARC Raiders Server Slam open test? Let us know in the comments.