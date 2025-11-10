Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Guide: Countdown Timer and Preload Times

The release of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 is right around the corner, and excitement levels are starting to ramp up. The latest entry in Treyarch’s sub-franchise promises to be the biggest Black Ops yet by offering a boat-load of content on launch and beyond. Whether you’re looking forward to the co-op campaign or the new Zombies experience, the best way to prepare for the game’s arrival is by preloading it. So, here’s how you can preload Black Ops 7 on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

As confirmed by Activision, Black Ops 7 preloads will kick off on November 10 at 9 AM PT. This means that the title will be available for pre-download four days ahead of its scheduled launch date. Here are the preload times for different regions:

US (West) : November 10, 9 AM PT

: November 10, 9 AM PT US (East) : November 10, 12 PM ET

: November 10, 12 PM ET Brazil : November 10, 2 PM BRT

: November 10, 2 PM BRT London (UK) : November 10, 5 PM BST

: November 10, 5 PM BST Europe (Central) : November 10, 6 PM CET

: November 10, 6 PM CET Russia : November 10, 8 PM MST

: November 10, 8 PM MST India : November 10, 10:30 PM IST

: November 10, 10:30 PM IST Japan : November 11, 2 AM JST

: November 11, 2 AM JST China : November 11, 1 AM CST

: November 11, 1 AM CST Australia : November 11, 4 AM AEDT

: November 11, 4 AM AEDT New Zealand: November 11, 6 AM NZDT

As for its file size, you’ll be able to download BO7’s components separately, with the full game weighing around 97 GB. By itself, the Co-Op Campaign pack will take up around 15.8 GB of space, while the Warzone pack’s size is nearly 20 GB. The size of the Multiplayer and Zombies packs is yet to be confirmed.

Call of Duty Black Ops 7 Preload Countdown Timer

To help you keep track of when the game will be available for preload, we’ve put together a handy countdown timer:

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on PC, Game Pass & Battle.net

Image Credit: Valve/Activision

Before preloading Black Ops 7, you’ll need to either pre-order the game or have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership. The preload will also be available to players with an active PC Game Pass subscription. Just follow these steps:

Launch Steam, Battle.net, or the PC Game Pass client and open Black Ops 7’s store page.

At the times mentioned above, you’ll see an option to preload the game.

Select it to pre-download BO7.

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on PS4 and PS5

Image Credit: PlayStation Store/Activision

PlayStation can follow these steps to preload the game:

Open the Black Ops 7 game page in the PlayStation Store.

Pre-purchase the game first and then head to your Library.

Find BO7 in your PlayStation library and click on the Download option.

option. Wait for the game to finish downloading.

How to Preload Black Ops 7 on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S

Image Credit: Xbox/Activision

Whether you have a Game Pass subscription or have pre-ordered the game itself, here’s how you can preload Black Ops 7 on Xbox:

Launch the Xbox Store and open Black Ops 7’s store page.

Select the preload option.

option. Wait for the pre-load to finish.

And that wraps up our guide on how to preload Black Ops 7. Will you be checking out the game at launch? Be sure to let us know in the comments.