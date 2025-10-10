You Can Now Play Iconic Call of Duty Maps in Battlefield 6

After months of anxious anticipation, Battlefield 6 is finally here. There’s plenty to love in Dice’s latest shooter, including its expansive map-building toolkit, aptly named Battlefield Portal. The UGC platform is sure to host some incredible experiences, and as you’d expect, players are already recreating some of the most iconic Call of Duty maps in BF6.

This isn’t a surprise, of course, as CoD maps have been remade in a plethora of other games, with Activision itself rehashing old maps for some obvious nostalgia bait. However, the speed at which these remakes are going live is pretty staggering. In fact, we could see multiple remakes go live before the first full week of the game’s life cycle is even in the books.

Call of Duty’s Shipment Has Been Remade in Battlefield 6

Shipment, the iconic 6v6 map which first debuted in the original CoD: Modern Warfare, can now be played in Battlefield 6. Thanks to the efforts of a Battlefield Portal creator named ‘Matavatar,’ the close-range arena has been remade quite faithfully in EA’s shooter. Of course, it’s not a one-for-one remake, but the map’s layout is exceptionally accurate.

Image Credit: X/@DANNYonPC

Furthermore, a playlist named ‘Shipment 24×7’ has also gone live, meaning you can now get your old-school CoD fix in BF6. The creator has also listed a bunch of other iconic maps they’re interested in remaking. These include Nuketown, Metro, Bazaar, and Firing Range, and they might just be open to community requests as well.

To play devil’s advocate for a second, just because Call of Duty’s maps make it into Battlefield 6 doesn’t mean it’s an effective replacement for the franchise. Both games have starkly different movement mechanics, which have a significant impact on the overall map flow. That said, it’ll be interesting to see just how many iconic CoD maps are remade in Battlefield Portal.

Will you be checking out Shipment in Battlefield 6? Be sure to let us know in the comments.