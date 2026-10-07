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Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

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Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update
Image Credit: Embark Studios (via X/@ARCRaidersGame)
In Short
  • Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is scheduled to launch on October 8, 2026, at 2 AM PT/5 AM ET.
  • Embark Studios hasn't yet revealed the downtime details for Arc Raiders.
  • The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is expected to be more than 20 GB in size across major platforms.
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The Frozen Trail is the biggest update in Arc Raiders’ history yet. Embark Studios is completely revamping many gameplay elements while also introducing a new map, ARC threats, and more. Surprisingly, Arc Raiders is also free-to-play for a weekend when the Frozen Trail update launches. So, whether you are new to the game or a returning player, here are the official release dates and times for the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update.

When Does the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Come Out?

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is expected to launch on October 8, 2026, at 2 AM PT (5 AM ET). Embark Studios has confirmed the upcoming update’s release date but has not yet revealed the global release time. However, the studio always rolls out major content updates at 9 AM UTC.

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update
Image Credit: Embark Studios

Having said that, here are the exact Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update release dates and times for some key regions around the world:

RegionRelease Time
US West2:00 AM PDT (October 8)
US East5:00 AM EDT (October 8)
Brazil6:00 AM BRT (October 8)
UK10:00 AM BST (October 8)
Germany11:00 AM CEST (October 8)
France11:00 AM CEST (October 8)
South Africa11:00 AM SAST (October 8)
Turkey12:00 PM TRT (October 8)
Russia12:00 PM MSK (October 8)
UAE1:00 PM GST (October 8)
India2:30 PM IST (October 8)
Singapore5:00 PM SGT (October 8)
Philippines5:00 PM PHT (October 8)
China5:00 PM CST (October 8)
South Korea6:00 PM KST (October 8)
Japan6:00 PM JST (October 8)
Australia7:00 PM AEST (October 8)
New Zealand10:00 PM NZDT (October 8)

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Release Countdown Timer

If you cannot find your region listed above, here is a dedicated Arc Raiders Frozen Trail countdown timer that you can use to keep track of the upcoming update’s release:

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Countdown Timer
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Arc Raiders Frozen Trail countdown has now ended. The update is now live!

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Size

Unfortunately, Embark Studios hasn’t disclosed the total size of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update yet. Since Frozen Trail will be the biggest update since the game’s launch, players can expect to download a patch of over 20 GB on launch day across all platforms. The new update includes the massive Pendola Pass map in Arc Raiders, three new ARC enemies, and more.

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update first look
Image Credit: Embark Studios

So, make sure to free up over 20 GB of space on your SSD before the update drops this Thursday. That said, let us know whether you are ready to play on the new Pendola Pass map in Arc Raiders in the comments below.

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Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

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