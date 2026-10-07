Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Update Release Date and Time (Countdown Timer)

The Frozen Trail is the biggest update in Arc Raiders’ history yet. Embark Studios is completely revamping many gameplay elements while also introducing a new map, ARC threats, and more. Surprisingly, Arc Raiders is also free-to-play for a weekend when the Frozen Trail update launches. So, whether you are new to the game or a returning player, here are the official release dates and times for the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update.

The Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update is expected to launch on October 8, 2026, at 2 AM PT (5 AM ET). Embark Studios has confirmed the upcoming update’s release date but has not yet revealed the global release time. However, the studio always rolls out major content updates at 9 AM UTC.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

Having said that, here are the exact Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update release dates and times for some key regions around the world:

Region Release Time US West 2:00 AM PDT (October 8) US East 5:00 AM EDT (October 8) Brazil 6:00 AM BRT (October 8) UK 10:00 AM BST (October 8) Germany 11:00 AM CEST (October 8) France 11:00 AM CEST (October 8) South Africa 11:00 AM SAST (October 8) Turkey 12:00 PM TRT (October 8) Russia 12:00 PM MSK (October 8) UAE 1:00 PM GST (October 8) India 2:30 PM IST (October 8) Singapore 5:00 PM SGT (October 8) Philippines 5:00 PM PHT (October 8) China 5:00 PM CST (October 8) South Korea 6:00 PM KST (October 8) Japan 6:00 PM JST (October 8) Australia 7:00 PM AEST (October 8) New Zealand 10:00 PM NZDT (October 8)

If you cannot find your region listed above, here is a dedicated Arc Raiders Frozen Trail countdown timer that you can use to keep track of the upcoming update’s release:

Arc Raiders Frozen Trail Countdown Timer 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds Arc Raiders Frozen Trail countdown has now ended. The update is now live!

Unfortunately, Embark Studios hasn’t disclosed the total size of the Arc Raiders Frozen Trail update yet. Since Frozen Trail will be the biggest update since the game’s launch, players can expect to download a patch of over 20 GB on launch day across all platforms. The new update includes the massive Pendola Pass map in Arc Raiders, three new ARC enemies, and more.

Image Credit: Embark Studios

So, make sure to free up over 20 GB of space on your SSD before the update drops this Thursday. That said, let us know whether you are ready to play on the new Pendola Pass map in Arc Raiders in the comments below.