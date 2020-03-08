Love it or hate it, Apple is one of the most creative companies, when it comes to marketing strategies. The company’s promotional videos are creative and convey a strong message. Recently we saw Apple Japan release a fun and imaginative “Behind The Mac” video showing Anime characters using MacBooks. This time, the company published a “Behind The Mac” video to pay tribute to women who made a change in this world through their work. The video is to empower women and to celebrate International Women’s Day.

The video, published on March 4th, is titled “Behind The Mac – International Women’s Day” and it features 18 women who have changed the world in their own way. These women, with their strong ideas and opinions, have made a dent in the world and inspired many other women in more ways than we can imagine.

The video starts with Malala Yousafzai, who was the youngest to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in empowering women’s education in Pakistan, using the MacBook. Then the video montage goes on to show women like Greta Gerwig, Lady Gaga, Lilly Singh, Victoria Monét and many more.

The production features women from every field, from entertainment to art and from sports to business. The background song used for the video is “Flawless” by Beyoncé feat. Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. The video ends by showing the Ghanaian DJ, Erica Tandoh. She is a 12-year old DJ with the stage name of DJ Switch.

You can check out the video on Apple’s YouTube Channel or just click the play button above to watch it right now.