Apple Reportedly Delays iPhone Air 2 After Disappointing Sales

Apple has reportedly delayed plans for the iPhone Air sequel after poor sales of the first model. The iPhone Air 2, which was previously expected to come out in fall of 2026, along with the iPhone 18 Pro, but it seems the company may now have to rethink its strategy.

Apple’s Slim iPhone Gamble Did Not Pay Off

According to a report by The Information, Apple’s thin iPhone has not paid off in a way the company hoped for, leading it to change course for the iPhone Air 2. We have been hearing reports of poor sales and that the Cupertino Giant has started scaling back production of the phone.

Luxshare, one of Apple’s suppliers, stopped production of the iPhone Air entirely by the end of October. Meanwhile, Foxconn, which is another major supplier, reportedly plans to shut down the production of the slim iPhone by the end of November.

The iPhone Air sparked interest among a lot of users before its launch, but the poor battery life, single camera module, and the high asking price might have been the factors that pushed users away from the device. Similarly, even Samsung’s gamble with the Galaxy S25 Edge did not pay off, and the Korean tech giant has also reportedly canceled plans for the S26 Edge.

This now raises the question of what Apple plans to do for the fourth iPhone in its September lineup? Some reports have mentioned that the company could skip the base iPhone 18 entirely, and release it later with the iPhone 17e, but Apple could backtrack on its plan as well.

It also does not sound positive for the folding iPhone which is another experimental device that Apple is planning to launch next year. But what are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below.