Apple Finally Brings a Full App Store Experience to the Web

Apple has introduced a redesigned App Store for the web, which makes the marketplace accessible for all users, even those without an Apple device, which was not possible before. You can now search for apps, go to a particular category to check out games and other services, and quickly switch to App Stores for other devices from the drop-down menu on the top left side.

What is New with the Redesigned App Store on the Web?

This new change makes the entire library of apps available for iPhones, iPads, Macs, Apple Watch, Vision Pro headset, and Apple TV discoverable for non-Apple users on the web. Just go to apps.apple.com to visit the marketplace.

This wasn’t the case before, as you could only search for a particular app. On Mac and iPhones, it would show an option that redirected you to the dedicated App Store. However, doing so on a Windows machine or an Android phone would take you nowhere.

Now, users can browse which apps and services are available on Apple’s platform. Developers working on both Apple and Android or Windows apps don’t need to have an Apple device to look up competing apps and services.

It is worth noting that Android’s Play Store has been openly available on the web for a long time. So Apple is just catching up to the competition now. But it is still a good move by the Cupertino giant. What do you think about the redesign of the App Store on the web? Let us know in the comments section below.